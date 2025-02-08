Fiio's BTR13 is a budget DAC that lets you easily upgrade your phone audio

I've always maintained that Fiio is at its best when making budget products; the Chinese audio brand has a great track record in this area, and it manages to deliver value-focused DACs and headsets at a consistent basis. The BTR13 continues that trend, with the DAC slotting easily into Fiio's existing catalog. I thoroughly enjoyed using the BTR5, BTR7, and BTR15, and the BTR13 brings a new design and upgraded internals, alongside exciting extras.



As always, value is a key selling point with the DAC, and the BTR13 is available for just $69 on Amazon. Fiio sells the product in blue and black color variants, and what's new this time is an integrated clip; Fiio bundled accessories in the past that let you hook the DAC to your belt or a bag, but with the BTR13 it's baked into the design.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

That means the BTR13 is thicker than its predecessors, but it is still inherently pocketable, and at just 28.6g, you won't even notice you're carrying it with you — that has been the case in my usage. Another differentiator is that you get a three-mode switch, allowing you to switch between PC, phone, and Bluetooth modes.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Talking about buttons, the BTR13 also comes with a volume rocker, multifunction button, and the standard power button. All of these are located on the right, and they have decent tactility in spite of the diminutive size. Connectivity is via Bluetooth 5.1 and USB-C, and you can easily use the BTR13 with your phone, Windows machine, or any other device that uses a USB-C port.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

As is the case with the rest of its DACs, Fiio went with a 3.5mm jack and balanced 4.4mm port on the BTR13. Conveniently, you get a 0.96-inch LCD panel at the front, and it shows volume, battery level, and whatever mode is in use along with codec information once you start music playback. Thanks to the built-in mic, you can use it while making calls.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

There's an integrated menu system, and while you'll need Fiio Control to make the most of the DAC, it isn't mandatory — you can adjust most of the settings from the unit itself, and that's a big plus point. You can easily adjust the gain, choose EQ modes, switch to a dedicated car mode, and change the language via the menu, and it is a good inclusion.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The BTR13 has a plastic chassis, and while it makes the DAC lighter, it doesn't quite have the same heft as the BTR15. That said, there are no issues with the build quality, and I didn't notice any problems in the two months I used the DAC. Coming to the internals, you get dual CS43131 DAC chipsets, and it is able to go up to 120mW at 16Ω, 100mW at 32Ω, and 10mW at 300Ω over the 3.5mm jack.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

When going the balanced route, you get 130mW at 16Ω, 220mW at 32Ω, and 55mW at 300Ω, making the BTR13 a great choice to use with any IEMs. I tested it with the new FT1 headset and the FD15 dynamic drivers and the hybrid FH11, and it didn't have any issues driving the IEMs.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The DAC features Qualcomm's QCC5125 Bluetooth modem, and it includes the full suite of AptX codecs, including AptX Adaptive, AptX Lossless, and AptX HD in addition to LDAC and the standard AAC and SBC. Battery life is decent as well, and you can get just over seven hours via the built-in 460mAh unit in phone mode. There's no fast charging, so it takes just over 90 minutes to charge the BTR13, and you'll need a 10W (5V/2A) charger.

A notable addition is 10-band PEQ adjustment, and if you're using the BTR13 with a Windows machine, you can use the feature via the web — no need to install a driver. That is highly nifty in its own right, and the granular control gives the DAC a distinct edge over other models in this series.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Coming to the sound, the BTR13 delivers a characteristic neutral signature with a hint of warmth. The overall tonality is smooth, with an easygoing low-end with good details, engaging mid-range, and clean treble. There isn't any harshness to the mix, and while the BTR15 does a better job with technicalities, the BTR13 is pretty great in its own right.

The tuning lends itself well to diverse genres, and the fact that you get extensive customizability when it comes to adjusting the tonal balance is a decent enough differentiator. That's one of the main reasons why the BTR13 is so good, and if you want a budget DAC that nails the connectivity and sound signature, this is a terrific choice.