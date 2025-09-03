Bellroy's Pixel 10 leather cases are absolutely gorgeous

As someone who switches phones every other week, I don't bother with cases most of the time. There are only two phones where I feel the need to do so — Pixels and iPhones. With just one iPhone model coming out yearly, I feel it's prudent to put a case on that device.

I tend to use Pixels the longest over the course of a year, and while Google shored up its build quality in the last two years, I've damaged enough of its devices in the past to be wary of breaking yet another phone. In fact, I had a minor scare just a day after getting the Pixel 10 Pro XL; the phone took a tumble onto a tiled floor, and while I was initially worried, there wasn't any damage — thankfully.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

When I have to use a case, I prefer leather-backed choices, and that led me to Bellroy. I'm a big fan of the Bellroy's bags and accessories, and having taken the Transit Travel Pack Pro on a recent junket to London, I can attest to its efficacy at carrying a mountain of tech.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

So when I saw that the brand makes Pixel 10 leather cases, I was immediately interested. I got the Sienna color to use with my Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 in Sapphire. Both colors look good, but the Sienna stands out just that little bit more. Bellroy partners with Google, so in addition to getting the case on the brand's site — where it costs $59 — you can also buy it from the Google Store.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The case itself has a clean design, and it accentuates the camera bar of the Pixel 10 Pro XL, Other than the Bellroy logo at the bottom, there's no other labeling on the case, and the build quality is excellent. The leather feels good in-hand, and the best part is that it is considerably thinner than most leather cases I used in the past, so it doesn't add too much bulk to the phone.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Coming in at 30g, the leather case doesn't weigh much either. The inside of the case has felt lining to ensure it doesn't scratch the phone, and it has aluminum buttons that have the same great tactility as the buttons on the Pixel 10 Pro XL. There's enough clearance around the bottom cutout for the USB-C charging port that I was able to use my cable with an integrated power meter without any issues.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Oh, and the case has built-in magnets. One of the best features on the Pixel 10 is that it has Qi 2 integration, and while you don't need to use a magnetic case, having one makes a difference. I didn't see any problems using the case with the dozen or so Qi 2 charging pads I have in the house.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The case has raised edges at the front that ensure the panel doesn't take any damage should the phone fall face-down, and you get similar protection at the back around the cameras. I've been using the case for just a few days now, and I haven't run into any issues, but I will update the post with long-term usage notes. Bellroy provides a standard three-year warranty with all of its cases against manufacturing defects, so I don't see that being a problem.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Overall, I really like what Bellroy did with its Pixel 10 cases. The build quality is great, the cases don't add much bulk or heft to the phones, and they look stylish. I also like the quality of the leather, and if you're eyeing Google's latest phones and need a reliable leather case, I'd recommend going with Bellroy — this is one of the best Pixel 10 cases available.