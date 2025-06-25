What you need to know

Solos announced the AirGo A5 and V2, aiming to make AI eyewear something you'd actually wear outside the house.

The AirGo A5 looks like regular glasses, but packs smart audio, solid voice controls, and a “Hey Solos” wake word.

Meanwhile, the AirGo V2 includes a 16MP camera that supports live video with stabilization, plus low-power Wi-Fi for hands-free livestreams.

Solos today pulled the curtain on not one, but two new smart glasses: the AirGo A5 and AirGo V2.

Debuted at the Smart Glasses Summit in Hong Kong, both models are part of the company’s latest push to make wearable AI less of a concept and more of something you’d actually on a daily basis.

The A5 leans into audio smarts. It looks like regular glasses but sneaks in AI voice controls and an easy “Hey Solos” wake word.

The sound quality has had a boost too, especially in noisy places. It’s more private now, with directional audio that keeps your calls and AI responses from leaking out to everyone around you.

Image 1 of 2 Solos AirGo A5 (Image credit: Solos) (Image credit: Solos)

Plays nice with older frames

It’s got hands-free power-up, natural-sounding interactions (so you’re not repeating yourself like a robot), and compatibility with previous AirGo 3 frames. So if you’ve already bought in, there's no need to toss your old setup.

Meanwhile, the V2 takes things up a notch with a 16MP camera so slim it practically disappears into the frame. It also brings live video, AI tools, and the ability to talk with multiple chatbots including ChatGPT (like older models), Claude, Gemini, and DeepSeek.

Image 1 of 3 Solos AirGo V2 (Image credit: Solos) (Image credit: Solos) (Image credit: Solos)

The V2's camera has been upgraded with electronic image stabilization. One new feature that actually matters is live streaming. You can now stream video straight from your glasses using low-power Wi-Fi. So, whether you’re documenting a hike or doing a live Q&A, your phone can stay in your pocket.

Solos also added “SolosChat 3.0,” which sounds fancy but basically means it can use audio, video, and text together to understand what you need. You can even flip between different AI models like ChatGPT or Gemini.

Built for the long haul

The swappable batteries are also an added bonus for long sessions, as well as adjustable nose pads and easy-to-change frames if you want to switch up your look.

Solos is also opening up its platform to outside developers, which means we might start seeing some legit new use cases.

The AirGo A5 hits presale this August for $249, while the V2 lands in Q4 at $299. Both will be available on Solos' website.