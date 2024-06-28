These new Solos smart glasses take the fight to Meta AI with ChatGPT-4o integration

What you need to know

Sonos unveiled its new AirGo Vision smart glasses at the Hong Kong Smart Glasses summit. These are the first wearables to be integrated with ChatGPT-4o.

These glasses are programmed to provide real-time answers to visual and vocal prompts based on what the user is looking at and recognizing people or objects.

AirGo Vision will go on sale in July and can be purchased on Solos' website for $249.99.

On Friday (June 28), Solos announced the launch of its AirGo Vision, the first-ever smart glasses integrated with ChatGPT-4o, which gives these glasses a multimodal AI touch.

Earlier this year, Solos AirGo 3 smart glasses received ChatGPT's capabilities to translate speech to and from your language of choice via the glasses' built-in microphone and speakers.

With the new version, the glasses come with an in-built camera and LED frames, although the company states these glasses "aim to provide consumers with both choice and privacy." One unique feature introduced with this new version is allowing users to swap out frames, choosing when and how they want to use their front camera. When the user opts out of using the front camera, the glasses will continue to maintain all smart functionality aside from the camera.

These AirGo Vision smart glasses are said to provide real-time information based on what the user is looking at, be it recognizing people or objects. For instance, you can ask the glasses, "What am I looking at?" or even help the user navigate through a new city by simply asking for directions to a landmark or monument without pulling out the phone. The glasses will then respond to the prompts via the built-in speakers.

Much like Meta's Ray Ban smart glasses, these AirGo Vision glasses can also capture photos/visuals on the go.

The company states that users can even track visual progress and next steps while performing activities like cooking, home improvement, and shopping. Users can simply ask the glasses for a better price option for the commodity in question.

"Our in-house software team has built the AirGo Vision to harness the power of the best AI models available today," said Kenneth Fan, co-founder of Solos.

Regarding the wearable's usage and power conservation, Solos claims that these smart glasses are built to be used throughout the day and are the most power-efficient on the market.

The company states that it wants to really hone in on the hands-fee capabilities of the AirGo Vision. The glasses are expected to have LED notifications on the frame that can be modified into sound or vibration based on the environment the user is in.

For instance, if the person wearing the glasses is in a quiet location like a library or meeting room, a discreet flash will alert the wearer without disturbing others with sound or vibration. Whereas in noisy environments, where a notification might not be heard, the LED light will visually alert users of incoming calls or important emails. This also acts as a great accessibility feature for those who have problems with hearing.

"We understand there are different ways people want or need to receive information and are committed to enhancing and customizing the AirGo experience so wearable AI is accessible to all," said Kenny Cheung, Solos GM and president.

AirGo Vision is set to go on sale "later this year." Solos will release LED-only frames in three different styles starting in July, which can be purchased on Solos' website for $249.99.