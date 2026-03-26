Wearables Fitbit The best mid-range Fitbit just scored 25% OFF during the Amazon Big Spring Sale Deals By Zachary David published 26 March 2026 The Fitbit Versa 4 is great for those who don't need the upgraded Pixel Watch. Click for next article (Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central) Copy link Facebook X Reddit Flipboard Bluesky Threads Email Share this article 0 Join the conversation Follow us Add us as a preferred source on Google Newsletter Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android