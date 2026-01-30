What you need to know

Google Pixel Buds 2a rumors say there's a couple more colors on the way, like the vibrant and pink "Berry" colorway.

Rumors add that Google is also looking to add a "Fog" color option to the Buds 2a, which could debut in 2026 alongside the Pixel 10a.

These two colors were alleged last summer before the Pixel Buds 2a launched; however, it's been radio silence until now.

Did you think Google forgot about its budget A-series Pixel Buds? These rumors claim the opposite, suggesting there are new flavors incoming.

Rumors today (Jan 29), courtesy of X tipster OnLeaks and Android Headlines, purport the new color options for the Pixel Buds 2a. The leak was accompanied by a set of renderings, which showcase the Buds 2a in a vibrant and smooth "Berry" colorway. The pink, almost strawberry-looking color option seemingly wraps around the buds entirely, including the eartips and the case's internals.

Moreover, when closed, the Pixel Buds 2a's case will have a neat strip across its body, so no one second-guesses your color choice.