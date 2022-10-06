Best Pixel 7 Pro screen protectors

There's not too much worse than dropping your brand new Google Pixel phone. Luckily, you can mitigate some of the major damage with a screen protector, even if you don't want to get a bulky case. If you're looking to add a layer of protection to your Google Pixel 7 Pro, there are already some good screen protectors available so you can be protected before you finish transferring your data.

Keep your screen scratch and crack free with an extra layer

Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector (2-pack) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Staff pick The Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector comes has a rounded edge that's designed to fit perfectly on the front of the Pixel 7 Pro. It has rounded edges so it feels right when using gestures and the oleophobic coating helps to prevent fingerprints like the glass beneath. If you're looking for simple and cheap protection, this is a solid pick. Newspoint Privacy Screen Protector Tempered Glass View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Keep prying eyes out The Newspoint Privacy Screen Protector helps to keep people around you from seeing your screen by reducing the field of view. Essentially, if you're not looking right at the screen, it just looks black. This protector is made of tempered glass and is designed to fit with the curved screen edge. Keep in mind that you won't be able to use fingerprint unlock with the protector. SPARIN Screen Protector Tempered Glass (3-pack) and Camera Lens Protector (2-pack) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) For Pixel-perfect photography If you don't want to use a bulky case on your new Pixel, you're leaving your camera lenses at risk from a rear impact. This kit from Sparin comes with three tempered glass protectors for your display and two for your camera lenses. It has an oleophobic coating on both the screen protector and camera protector to reduce fingerprints. AACL Hybrid Film Screen Protector (2-pack) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Plastic protection This hardened plastic film screen protector can give users a little more protection from impacts while remaining vibrant and clear. It's designed to remain crystal clear and scratch resistant so your phone stays looking new, even after some bumps and scracthes. You can also keep using your fingerprint unlocking with it. TOCOL TPU Screen Protector and Glass Camera Protector (2-pack) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Front and back protection TOCOL's TPU screen protector is designed to be easy to apply with an alignment tool included. The material is designed to be clear, flexible, and self-healing. You get two screen protectors in the box along with two protectors for your camera lenses. With this kit from TOCOL, you will have everything you need to perfectly apply your screen protector. Supershieldz TPU Screen Protector (2-pack) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Unapologetically plastic NTPU is a strong material for a screen protector and this kit from supershieldz has a multi-layered design to provide excellent protection with plenty of clarity so you can see your Pixel 7 Pro's display in all its glory. You get two protectors in the box so you have a backup plan if your first one gets damaged.

The big Pixel 7 Pro screen deserves some extra protection

There's nothing quite like a new Pixel device launch for Android phones and the Google Pixel 7 Pro looks like a proper successor to the excellent Google Pixel 6 Pro. There's a good chance the Pixel 7 Pro will be one of the best Android phones available and a lot of people will want to show it off without a case, but a screen protector can give you some extra protection without spoiling the look of your phone.

The tempered glass screen protector from Supershieldz is a great starting point with the hardened glass preserving most of the original look and feel of your phone with an extra layer of protection. The pack contains two protectors so you'll have an extra on deck if you crack or damage the first one.

If you travel a lot on public transit and want to keep people from seeing what's on your phone, the Newspoint Privacy Tempered Glass Screen Protector is a solid choice. This screen protector curves around the edge of the phone so it feels nice to use. Keep in mind that this screen protector will not work with the fingerprint reader so you'll need to use another method to unlock your phone.