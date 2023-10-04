Best Pixel 8 Pro cases 2023

Google has fully kitted out the Pixel 8 Pro with the best gear, be it performance-wise or in the photography department. The latest Pixel flagship has a new look too, with rounded corners and a new blue colorway.

The ideal way to protect any new phone is with the help of an excellent phone cover. We've rounded up the best Pixel 8 Pro cases to help you maintain its mint condition for years to come. There are cases of all sorts and in all price segments, so you're sure to find something you like.

Best Pixel 8 Pro cases

Staff pick Caseborne Slim Series Pixel 8 Pro Case Check Amazon Colors: Crystal Clear Admire your fancy new Pixel with the transparent Caseborne Slim Series Pixel 8 Pro Case. This clear cover is reinforced with raised edges, protecting the display and camera bar. It has a MagSafe adapter built-in, it has 21ft drop protection, and you get a tempered glass screen protector in the box. Google Pixel 8 Pro Case $30 at Google Colors: Porcelain, Mint, Blue, Charcoal The first-party Google Pixel 8 Pro Case is made of recycled materials. It has a velvety soft matte finish that both looks and feels superb. Google promises a perfect fit and no extra bulk on your Pixel 8 Pro. Spigen Liquid Air Armor for Pixel 8 Pro Check Amazon Colors: Matte Black, Navy Blue, Abyss Green Spigen is one of the most trustworthy casemakers in existence. The lightweight Spigen Liquid Air Armor series for the Pixel 8 Pro has a grippy texture, military-grade impact protection, and three dark shades to choose from. The price is just right as well. CASETiFY Impact Case for Pixel 8 Pro From $50 at CASETiFY Colors: Hundreds of various patterns It's expensive, but the CASETiFY Impact Case for the Pixel 8 Pro is worth it. This robust bumper cover has raised bezels for impact absorption. It's made of up to 65% recycled materials and comes in hundreds of designs. If that's not enough, you can even customize one. TUDIA MergeGrip for Google Pixel 8 Pro View at Amazon Colors: Green Lily, Indigo Blue, Matte Black, Pine Green, Smokey Pink TUDIA is a small brand, but that doesn't mean it can't make quality products. Take the MergeGrip for the Google Pixel 8 Pro, for instance. This anti-slip case has three layers for robust impact absorption, and you get native MagSafe compatibility. Spigen Tough Armor for Pixel 8 Pro Check Amazon Colors: Black, Metal Slate, Rose Gold, Abyss Green The Tough Armor case for the Pixel 8 Pro costs a little more than Spigen's Liquid Air Armor series, but you get heavy-duty drop protection to make up for it. Available in four colors, this rugged case has thickly raised lips and a strong little kickstand built into the back. X-level Google Pixel 8 Pro Flexible Carbon Fiber Case View at Amazon Colors: Black You've seen carbon fiber car parts, but you've probably never seen a carbon fiber case before. The X-level Google Pixel 8 Pro Flexible Carbon Fiber Case is unbelievably thin, measuring only 0.03mm wide. It also weighs next to nothing, adding a mere 11 grams to your Pixel 8 Pro's weight. TORRO Pixel 8 Pro Leather Wallet Case View at Amazon Colors: Black Fine goods such as the TORRO Pixel 8 Pro Leather Wallet Case cost a pretty penny to attain. This high-end wallet case has plenty of storage slots, a folio, and an overall premium feel. The genuine leather is of the best quality. It only gets better looking with age. kwmobile Google Pixel 8 Pro Silicone Case View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Colors: 15 assorted monochrome shades You'll be hard-pressed to find a better deal than the kwmobile Google Pixel 8 Pro Silicone Case. This soft phone cover has a matte finish that feels velvety to the touch. It has a microfiber lining inside, reinforced corners, and a slim build that doesn't interfere with wireless charging.

How to pick the right case

Since Google has promised seven years of support for the device, you'll surely be hanging on to it for a while. To keep it in good shape in the years to come, you need to invest in decent accessories. There are loads of solid phone covers out there, but only the best Pixel 8 Pro cases are good enough for your premium Android phone. The mighty Pixel 8 Pro deserves the highest quality of protection.

The Caseborne Slim Series Pixel 8 Pro Case comes with a lifetime warranty, assuring you that it's a great case for your phone. This anti-yellowing clear case for the Pixel 8 Pro has raised edges, reinforced corners, and can withstand drops from as high as 21ft. Caseborne baked a MagSafe ring into the sleek case, so you can use any of the best MagSafe accessories for Android with it.

If you want semi-transparent cases with decent impact absorption, CASETiFY is the best in the biz. The CASETiFY Impact Case for the Pixel 8 Pro has four times military-grade drop protection, with reinforced corners and raised bezels for bolstered defenses. There are hundreds and thousands of designs to choose from, and if that doesn't sate your appetite, you can always create a custom-made bumper cover for your Pixel 8 Pro.