Best Pixel 8 Pro screen protectors 2023

Using anything that's got this much glass without protection is foolish. A slip of a hand or some poorly placed keys can wreak havoc on your Pixel 8 Pro's display. And what a shame that will be, because the 6.7-inch OLED on Google's latest flagship is a sight to behold.

As soon as the phone comes into your hands, apply one of the best Pixel 8 Pro screen protectors on it. Tempered glass provides the most impact resistance and shatter-proofing, but TPU films aren't bad either. If you don't like thick screen guards, at least get a protective film. Here are the best options when looking to get a screen protector for your Pixel 8 Pro.

Best Pixel 8 Pro screen protectors

Staff pick IMBZBK 4 Pack Screen Protector for Google Pixel 8 Pro View at Amazon 360-degree protection IMBZBK's comprehensive solution is this all-inclusive kit with four tempered glass screen protectors. The set also includes four camera unit protectors, a cleaning kit, and a mounting frame. The Pixel 8 Pro glass protectors are shatter-proof and case-friendly. ivoler 2+2Pack Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Google Pixel 8 Pro View at Amazon For waterdrop notch fans Not liking the cutout on IMBZK's set? The ivoler 2+2Pack Tempered Glass Screen Protector for the Google Pixel 8 Pro might be better for you. You get half as many screen and camera lens protectors, but there's a frame in the box, and the waterdrop notch is less likely to collect dirt. Skinomi Google Pixel 8 Pro 2-Pack TechSkin TPU Film View at Amazon High sensitivity Many people dislike the thick layer that glass screen protectors add. To those people, we say get a TPU film instead. The Skinomi Google Pixel 8 Pro 2-Pack TechSkin TPU Film includes two pieces of robust screen guards. These TPU films can repair minor scratches and play nice with phone covers. Samcorn 3+3 Pack for Google Pixel 8 Pro Screen Protector View at Amazon Oleophobic pick Samcorn's 3+3 Pack for Google Pixel 8 Pro Screen Protector doesn't tout as much value as some of the other picks here, but it does give you good quality protection. Each of the three tempered glass screen guards and three camera bar protectors is oleophobic, so they repel smudges, dirt, fingerprints, and liquids. LETANG 2+2 Pack Pixel 8 Pro Screen Protector View at Amazon Notch-less option LETANG only gives you two pieces of tempered glass screen protectors and camera lens guards in its kit. However, the 2+2 Pack Pixel 8 Pro Screen Protector set has an unusual feature many might seek: the screen protectors have no notches or cutouts whatsoever. This set is oleophobic as well. IQShield Google Pixel 8 Pro 2-Pack TPU Film View at Amazon Preorder at AT&T Mobility Self-healing film IQShield matches Skinomi's pricing, so it's a tough call between the two. These TPU films are self-healing and have waterdrop notches as well. IQShield promises anti-yellowing and a high touch response from its Pixel 8 Pro screen guards.

How to pick the right screen protector

Every single phone or tablet on the planet needs a screen protector to avoid accidental damage. Although the Pixel 8 Pro is reinforced with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, you are still likely to crack or shatter the OLED panel if it falls face-first on the pavement or on a marble floor.

Grab one of the best Pixel 8 Pro screen protectors to safeguard your phone's 120Hz display. It doesn't cost much to practice caution, but it is a hefty price to pay for screen replacement. Our top recommendation is the IMBZBK 4 Pack Screen Protector for Google Pixel 8 Pro. This four-pack gives you everything and more, including robust glass screen protectors with 9H hardness, camera island protectors, an alignment frame, and a cleaning kit.

For those users who dislike the feel of glass can opt for a plastic film instead. Film protectors aren't bad; you just need to pick a high-grade TPU film. The Skinomi Google Pixel 8 Pro 2-Pack TechSkin TPU Film is a great option in this category. It offers a high touch response, doesn't add much bulk to the Pixel 8 Pro's display, and works well with cases.

After you're done securing your Google Pixel 8 Pro's mighty display, get yourself a nice case or two to protect its body. Dents and scrapes don't come with a warning, so it's best to take preventive measures.