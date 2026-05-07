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Samsung Display highlighted its innovations at SID Display Week 2026, such as its Flex Chroma Pixel screen for phones and its biometric reading Sensor OLED Display.

The company also showcased a "transforming," stretching speedometer/car display, which would morph depending on certain conditions.

LG also got in on SID Display Week, showcasing its 3rd-generation Tandem OLED tech.

A good display is imperative to any device with one, and at SID Display Week 2026, Samsung highlighted innovations in OLED tech.

Display Week 2026 is on its final day (May 7), but that's not stopping Samsung from showcasing the new screens it's been working on. To drastically improve its OLED technology, Samsung showcased a smartphone OLED display called the "Flex Chroma Pixel." It's said to reach 3,000nits of peak brightness with stronger support for the BT.2020-96 color space. Samsung says this standard has become the norm for UHD and HDR broadcasting.

A key point behind Samsung's Flex Chrome Pixel display is that it reportedly achieves 96% of the BT.2020-96 standard, unlike the 70% covered by most "commercially available" OLED panels on phones today. Additionally, Samsung's development process has focused on "low-power and high-brightness polarizer-free OLED technology."

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Elsewhere, Samsung teased another screen: the "Sensor OLED Display." Regarding this product, a company executive said, "Sensor OLED Display is structurally challenging to achieve high resolution, as RGB pixels and OPD pixels must be arranged within a single layer." The company reports achieving a 500 PPI resolution in 2025, a 33% improvement over its previous resolution.

This Sensor OLED Display also seems to have some health focus, as well. Samsung showcased the ability for a user to touch the display, so it can measure biometric information, like blood flow.