What you need to know

Pixel users on Reddit started reporting strange, inaccurate colors after taking photos.

One user with a Pixel 9 Pro states Google's photo processing alters the colors of their imagery far beyond what's expected.

There appears to be no permanent solution to fix this issue, as the user states turning options like Ultra HDR off doesn't help.

Google's recent May patch didn't touch on its Pixel camera; however, it did roll in a fix for a critical zero-day exploit.

Google Pixel owners have started voicing extreme displeasure with the company's seemingly overactive image processing software.

A thread on the Google Pixel subreddit is full of users reporting odd, incorrect experiences with the phone and the processing software (via Android Authority). The OP (original poster) called attention to the processing applied to photos taken on the Pixel 9 Pro. The user gives an example, using a photo of their Ford Mustang Shelby. The post shows two instances: Google's processing (left) and the correct image (right, what the viewfinder shows).

The car actually has quite a vibrant orange tone; however, Google's software seems to overdo its job, turning it into a much richer red. There are other aspects of the photo that are seemingly given a little too much saturation/richness, as opposed to what it looks like in reality.

The OP states they've experienced similar issues with the Pixel Tablet, too.

(Image credit: Reddit)

Another user chimed in, stating they're having problems with Google's photo process, too. According to their post, after attempting to snap a sunset photo, their device washed out the red hues of the sky, turning things more "yellow/orange." One other post calls out the oversaturated/boost in contrast that Google's processing delivers, which isn't ideal for some users.

The user, like the OP, states there's no way to "turn everything off" to receive a photo void of Google's post-processing touch-ups. The original poster also states that disabling Ultra HDR and "rich color in photos" doesn't help. One thing that alleviates this issue is enabling "Top Shot." But the user adds that you must do this for every photo, as there's no why to keep this on permanently or disable Google's processing.

Another look through the Lens

Unfortunately, this is an issue users are struggling with, and this will likely continue until (if) Google offers a more stable solution. The OP adds they were able to get a mostly true-to-life photo from a Pixel, but they had to dip back to their old Pixel 3.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Google's had a history of fixing and updating its Pixel camera, with its last fixes rolling in with its April security patch. The patch was light, offering a fix for "camera stability" for the Pixel 6 and 7 series "under certain conditions." Another fix was entered in March, but Google's processing wasn't mentioned in any of its patch notes.

As the publication notes, Google could rectify this issue by showing users outright what their photo will look like in the viewfinder, instead of surprising them after. Another option could be for the company to deliver more complete control over their final image.

While we await something further, Google rolled out its May 2025 security patch earlier this week. Among the fixes was a solution to a serious, critical zero-day exploit, meaning Pixel users should update as soon as possible.