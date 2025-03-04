Google rolls out a quick March security patch to join its big Pixel update

What you need to know

Google's March 2025 security drop is rolling out to eligible Pixels following a massive feature drop.

The security update offers fixes for its entire Pixel lineup for issues plaguing network communications, the camera, and an audio issue.

Google just revealed its March feature drop for Pixels, bringing Loss of Pulse to the Pixel Watch 3, scam detection for its phones, and a lot more.

Google is starting to roll out its monthly patch to a host of eligible Pixels in March following a major feature update.

The company posted its March 2025 security changelog in its community, stating the patch is available for the Pixel 6 series up to the Pixel 9, including the Fold, 9 Pro Fold, and Pixel Tablet. Users with a Pixel 6, Pixel 7, Pixel 8, and Pixel Fold will find update version BP1A.250305.019. The Pixel 9 series grabs vBP1A.250305.020 while the Tablet sees vBP1A.250305.020.T2.

In contrast to Google's light February patch, its March security update brings a load of bug fixes across a majority of the Pixel lineup.

Google is rolling out a fix for display stability and performance issues concerning the Pixel Fold and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Additionally, there's a camera and WebView stability fix arriving for every eligible Pixel for this month's security upgrade.

The company's entire Pixel lineup is also receiving a fix for system stability issues, as well as "improvements for network connection." Google highlights an audio issue, which plagued users attempting to adjust a call's volume when using a BT headset. The patch notes state this affects all Pixel devices, excluding the Pixel 6 series.

The remainder of the changelog for March is as follows:

Fix for issue occasionally causing color theme in launcher preview to not match with the selected wallpaper in certain conditions

Fix for issue with home screen icons to appear transparent after unlocking or switching apps in certain conditions

Fix for issue with switching between apps when using third party launchers in certain conditions

Fix for issue with themed icons in certain conditions

General improvements for performance and stability in certain UI transitions and animations

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

In its Android Security Bulletin notes, Google states Pixel users will download nine Framework fixes, all of them under its "High" severity label. For its Pixel Systems, the company states 21 fixes are arriving to ensure optimal security for users. The notes draw attention to two fixes, notably CVE-2024-43093 and CVE-2024-50302, which Google says "may be under limited, targeted exploitation."

Users are advised to download security patches as they come to ensure your devices are protected appropriately.

This monthly security patch is starting to arrive today (Mar. 4), only a few hours after Google dropped its huge Pixel feature drop. The update is loaded with some killer features for phones and the Pixel Watch, like Loss of Pulse detection and Menstrual Cycle tracking/prediction for the Watch 3. Regarding its phones, Google says Pixels will soon receive scam detection alerts for texts and calls.

Moreover, the Find My Device app picks up location sharing between users and their trusted contacts.