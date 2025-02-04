Google's crucial February security patch for Pixels is here among other updates

What you need to know

Google has released its expected February security patch to Pixel devices ranging from the Pixel 6 series to the Pixel 9.

This light patch offers audio and Bluetooth fixes, but it will bring a solution to the worrying zero-day exploit Google recently detailed.

February also holds several updates for the Play Store and Play Services that users will slowly receive.

Google highlighted that a zero-day exploit saw a "limited" and "targeted exploitation" on Android, which caused OS instability.

Google is kicking off February with multiple updates across its Pixels, Play Store, and Android systems.

To begin, Google posted its patch notes for the February 2024 security updates for its line of Pixel devices. This month's security patch will arrive for devices ranging from the Pixel 6 to the Pixel 9 series (including its Fold and Tablet) as version AP4A.250205.002 globally.

This month's patch notes are relatively light. Google states its Pixel devices will fixes for "audio output in Android Auto under certain conditions." According to its changelog, this fix involves every eligible Pixel device for the February patch.

Additionally, the patch brings the following Bluetooth fix: "occasionally preventing connection with certain Bluetooth devices or accessories." Google says this was an issue primarily on the entire Pixel 9 series, meaning those users should now find relief.

Those with a Pixel device under T-Mobile will see vAP4A.250205.002.C1 for the Pixel 9 series. Pixel 7 devices up to the Pixel 9 under Telstra will find vAP4A.250205.002.B2 and the Pixel 6 series in EMEA will find vAP4A.250205.002.A1.

In other news, Google detailed its wave of early February updates on a support page, which begins by highlighting a couple of updates for the Play Store (via 9to5Google). The changelog states there's an update rolling out for "Tablet pQuality" titled "version 3." Google says this patch "updates the system to evaluate the app quality on tablets and ChromeOS devices."

There are also a few UI updates on deck for the Play Store for users creating a Game Profile. These updates are reportedly arriving for Android phones as v44.8 of the Play Store.

Several updates are arriving for Play Services, which can be seen below.

[Developers - Auto] New developer features for Google and third-party app developers to support machine learning and AI-related processes in their apps.

[Account Management - Phones] With the new entry point for Family Link in Google Settings, you can now manage your family group more easily.

[Utilities - Phones] New developer features for Google and third-party app developers to support utilities-related processes in their apps.

[Connectivity - Phone, TV, Wear OS, Auto] Bug fixes for device connection-related services.

[Connectivity - Phone] With this new feature, you can continue your Quick Share transfers over Wi-Fi or mobile data even if the sender or receiver loses direct connection.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

One important note to keep in mind is that this February security patch should tackle a crucial zero-day Android exploit. The company recently detailed that the issue, marked as CVE-2024-53104, attacks the Android OS at its Linux kernel and gives the attacker free rein to harm your device, causing instability. Early on, there were reportedly "indications" of this being a real threat, thus the fix that's rolling in for February.

Google stated that the problem was "limited" and saw "targeted exploitation," but this is still something users should be aware of. Continue to check your Pixel device — and other Android devices as this plagues all — for the fix.