Samsung Galaxy A37 and A57 leak reveals a familiar look with better internals

The Galaxy A37 and A57 stick with Samsung’s familiar look, including the Key Island and triple-camera layout, based on newly leaked renders.

The Galaxy A57 is tipped to be just 6.9mm thick, making it one of Samsung’s thinnest mid-range phones yet.

Expect the Exynos 1680 in the A57 and Exynos 1480 in the A37 for steady, everyday speed improvements.

Samsung is preparing for a busy first quarter. While most people are watching for the new Galaxy S flagship, the real bestsellers — the Galaxy A37 and A57 — have just appeared in some official-looking leaks. If you were hoping for a big design change this year, you might want to lower your expectations. The latest renders show that Samsung is sticking with its familiar Galaxy look.

If you haven’t followed the changes, Samsung’s mid-range phones have kept a steady look in recent years. The Key Island, which is the raised bump on the right side for the power and volume buttons, is still the main design feature, based on renders shared by Android Headlines.

Slimmer where it counts