What you need to know

Google is cutting support for the first and second-generation Nest Learning Thermostat models.

These models will no longer receive updates and won't support remote control as of October 25, 2025.

Google also announced that it won't sell new Nest Learning Thermostat models in Europe anymore.

Google today announced changes to the Nest Learning Thermostat lineup that include no longer selling new Learning Thermostats in Europe and dropping support for the first two generations of Nest smart thermostats. The company will offer discounts to affected users that want to upgrade to the 4th-generation Nest Learning Thermostat, it said in a community post dated April 25, 2025.

The decision, which will take effect October 25, 2025, means that the 1st-gen and 2nd-gen Nest Learning Thermostat models will no longer receive software updates or support remote control via Google Assistant. The hardware will still work as a traditional thermostat, but smart features are going away this fall.

"We're incredibly excited about the future of Nest and the innovative experiences we're building for your smart home," the company explained. "To fully invest in these advancements and bring you the most cutting-edge features on our latest generation of Nest thermostats, we will be transitioning away from supporting three of our oldest devices, each over a decade old."

(Image credit: Google)

"All other Nest thermostat models are unaffected and will continue to receive security updates," Google continues. "Later this year you also will be able to create and adjust schedules for these devices in the Google Home app for the first time."

Google aims to "ease the transition" by offering U.S. customers $130 off the new 4th-generation Nest Learning Thermostat, bringing the cost down to $149.99 (MSRP $279.99). In Canada, customers get $160 off the new thermostat, which would then cost $219.99 (MSRP $379.99 CAD).

Affected users can get a hefty discount on the newest Nest Learning Thermostat model. (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

European customers can't buy a new Nest Thermostat, but Google is offering 50% off a third-party thermostat with Google Home Support.

Why is Google no longer selling Nest Learning Thermostats in Europe?

As part of the announcement, Google said it will no longer sell new Nest Learning Thermostat models in Europe. The third-generation Nest Learning Thermostat and Nest Thermostat E will both continue to be sold in Europe while supplies last. After that, it'll be up to third-party Google Home partners to fill the gap.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Heating systems in Europe are unique and have a variety of hardware and software requirements that make it challenging to build for the diverse set of homes," Google said. "Therefore moving forward we’ll no longer launch new Nest thermostats in Europe."