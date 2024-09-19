I love these cases, and the smart time to stock up on them happens soon

Here's a scenario you may have found yourself in before. You pick up a great new phone or e-reader but you can't find any cases for it. This commonly happens when you buy something from a company that's not Samsung, Google, or Apple, and seems pretty ridiculous. But I'd bet my hat that Tudia makes a case for whatever device you're about to buy.

That's one of the many reasons I love Tudia. They've got cases for every smartphone manufacturer you can think of—even more obscure ones like Blu, Nuu, or even TCL phones—plus a bevy of other devices like Kobo and Onyx Boox e-readers, heart rate monitors, and even Backbone Gaming controllers. Not only that, but they're super affordable, coming in at a fraction of what some of the other big-name case makers cost, and Prime Day on October 8, 2024, will no doubt bring a fresh wave of discounts for my new favorite cases.

Plus, unlike many other case manufacturers, Tudia's cases aren't the same boring look on every device they make. Rather, each case feels bespoke for the device, giving it a unique look and feel that does more than just protect it.

Take this Tudia case I have for the Nothing Phone 2, for example. When I first put it on the phone, I couldn't believe how well it matched the phone's original styling and feel. This is the very definition of perfection in design, as it maintains an authenticity to the original phone's look while still providing excellent protection.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

It's got the transparent back in view, ensuring the unique glyph LEDs are unobstructed, and even displays the prominent, darker side rails in a way that feels authentic to the original style. The company makes this style of case for all of Nothing's excellent phones, including the Phone 2a and 2a Plus.

Unlike a bunch of other case manufacturers, Tudia's case prices are incredibly reasonable. I'm talking around $20 for a case—and often less than that—plus coupons and Prime Day discounts for when Prime Day begins on October 8, 2024.

I also love that Tudia makes cases for even the most niche devices. I love my Boox Palma e-reader and would confidently call it the best e-reader ever, but finding reasonably priced cases for it, especially in the first few months after release, was surprisingly difficult.

Thankfully, Tudia's Boox Palma case not only comes in a range of colors and styles but is also super lightweight. That's incredibly important for an e-reader, as those devices are designed to be light and easy to hold for long periods of time.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Lightweight doesn't mean that it's not protective. In fact, I'd trust this case over the official Boox case if for no other reason than that Tudia's case includes padded corners and more protective sides made of squishier TPU.

On my Honor Magic 6 Pro, Tudia's DualShield case feels supremely sturdy in a way most cases wish they could, all without feeling like one of those obnoxious bulky cases you may have used before. Better yet, it's normally only $25, making it less than half the price of other well-built cases all while feeling better designed and made.

This one even comes in the phone's original colors, including that lovely Jade Green. Many of the company's other cases, like this one for the OnePlus 12R, even feature unique phone elements like OnePlus's camera island design. Again, all of these things make the phone you're using look more like that phone and not just another generic phone in a case.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

And oh my gosh is this case ever grippy! Those raised dots on the back give it a lovely texture that's fun to rub a fingernail over when feeling fidgety.

Tudia often puts MagSafe rings inside these types of cases, too, giving you the ability to use your Android phone with the best MagSafe accessories like car chargers and magnetic wallets. So even if your phone isn't Qi2 ready, you can make it so that it uses Magnetic wireless chargers anyway.

Even if Tudia's designs are your thing, Prime Day will undoubtedly bring along some incredible deals on the phone case you've been waiting to pick up, and it's just around the corner, too. Mark your calendars for October 8!