Backbone is releasing a limited-edition Call of Duty controller with in-game perks

What you need to know

In anticipation of Call of Duty: Warzone coming to mobile, Backbone is releasing a limited-edition variant of its Backbone One controller.

The controller's "Prestige Edition" packaging is themed around Call of Duty and includes in-game perks, like double XP.

The Backbone One Prestige Edition will be Available through the Best Buy mobile app starting March 19 as part of the Best Buy Drops program.

Activision is bringing Call of Duty: Warzone to mobile later this month, and Call of Duty has partnered with Backbone to release a limited-edition mobile gaming controller. It's called the Backbone One Prestige Edition, and the controller features Call of Duty-themed packaging and in-game perks. Backbone will make the Backbone One Prestige Edition available starting March 19, which is two days before Call of Duty: Warzone debuts worldwide.

The Backbone One Prestige Edition controller appears to be visually identical to standard Backbone One controllers. Unlike the regular version, which is available in black and white, it comes in a completely black colorway. However, the Prestige Edition features limited-edition retail packaging with Call of Duty visuals.

(Image credit: Backbone)

However, the reason you may want to buy the Backbone One Prestige edition controller is for the in-game perks. Backbone says that buyers will receive more opportunities to level up weapons and double XP while playing Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile.

Additional perks will be available to Backbone+ subscribers. A free trial is included with the initial purchase of the Backbone One controller, and that also applies to the Prestige Addition. After that, it does cost an additional fee to continue that membership. Backbone doesn't list official prices on its website; instead, it says, "After that trial, Backbone+ will renew automatically at the price listed in-app."

On the App Store, prices range from $4 to $50, depending on the duration of the plan. For the Google Play Store, the Backbone+ subscription costs anywhere from $4 to $40, again depending on the plan length.

Backbone+ subscribers get "even more double XP" and exclusive in-game items, including a Calling Card, Emblem, and Weapon Charm.

Something new is coming to Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is a shared progression. Your in-game progress will be shared between Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. That means whether you're gaming on your smartphone or your main gaming setup, your in-game progress will be synced together. As such, the in-game perks you get from the Backbone One Prestige Edition will be available in both games.

At its core, the Backbone One Prestige Edition is the mobile gaming controller we're familiar with in new packaging. It includes an Xbox-style layout, a USB-C or Lightning port, and magnetic phone adapters. Pricing hasn't been revealed yet, but the current Backbone One controllers retail for $100 at full price.

The Backbone One Prestige Edition will be available through the Best Buy mobile app starting March 19 as part of the Best Buy Drops program. Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will be released worldwide two days later, on March 21.

