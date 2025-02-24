Google adds one-time Preferred Care payment option for Pixel devices

What you need to know

Google is beginning to offer one-time payment options for Preferred Care plans.

These plans were previously only available for Fitbit products, but can now be purchased for new orders of Pixel phones, tablets, and watches.

The one-time fee nets buyers Preferred Care coverage for two years at a discount compared to the subscription cost.

Google is changing its insurance partner for Preferred Care plans as of today, Feb. 24, and is adding a new payment option as part of the move. The company updated its official support page with the new insurance provider, as well as the one-time payment option that covers a Pixel phone, tablet, or watch for two years (via Android Authority). Previously, all Pixel devices had to be protected with Preferred Care via a subscription.

Google's Preferred Care plans are a means of insuring a Pixel or Fitbit device, just like AppleCare Plus or Samsung Care. Starting today, there are two different ways of purchasing a Preferred Care plan. You can either insure the device for two years with a one-time payment, or choose a monthly subscription for up to 60 months of total coverage. In the event your screen is cracked, you'll pay $29 for a repair or up to $129 for a replacement.

The new offering coincides with a notice that Google changed its insurance provider for Preferred Care: "If your device is shipped on or after February 24, 2025, your Service Contract Provider will be Asurion Warranty Protection Services, LLC, or one of its affiliates," the company explains in the support document. "If your device is shipped prior to February 24, 2025, your Service Contract Provider will be Assurant."

The only apparent consumer-facing change as part of the switch is the addition of the one-time payment option. Like the monthly plan, you can either add a plan during checkout at the Google Store or within 30 days of your purchase.

The prices for the two-year Preferred Care plans are as follows:

Google Pixel 9: $159

Google Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL: $249

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: $279

Google Pixel Fold: $279

Google Pixel 8 Pro: $249

Google Pixel 8: $159

Google Pixel 8a: $109

Google Pixel 7a: $99

Google Pixel 7 Pro: $199

Google Pixel 7: $149

Google Pixel Tablet: $99

Google Pixel Watch 3: $89

Google Pixel Watch 2: $89

The above prices offer buyers a slight discount on Preferred Care compared to the cost of subscribing monthly for two years. Of course, the downside is that you can't insure your Pixel device with Preferred Care beyond 24 months if you use the upfront option.