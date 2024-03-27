Circle to Search will roll out to more Android devices this week, including Pixel Fold and Tablet

What you need to know

Google released Circle to Search earlier this year, but it was limited to current-generation Google and Samsung phones.

After expanding Circle to Search to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, Google announced today the feature will come to the Pixel 6 series, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet this week.

Samsung Galaxy devices released in 2023 will also get Circle to Search this week, including the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy S23 series, and Galaxy Tab S9 series.

Separately, Google is optimizing Circle to Search and Search Generative Experience to help with your summer activities.

Google released Circle to Search alongside the Samsung Galaxy S24 series in January, and it quickly became one of the best software features shipped this year. While it was initially limited to Google and Samsung's most recent flagship phones, Google today announced Circle to Search will start rolling out to more Android phones, foldables, and tablets beginning this week. Additionally, Circle to Search will soon gain the ability to translate the contents of your screen in an instant.

The availability of the Circle to Search feature was a point of contention for Pixel Fold owners. The Pixel 8 series was the first Google phone to receive the feature, but Circle to Search later expanded to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. For weeks, owners of Google's $1,800 foldable were left in the dark as to whether their smartphone would eventually get Circle to Search. Starting today (Mar. 27), Google confirms that Circle to Search is "coming soon" to both the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet.

The last three years of Google phones will support Circle to Search, as will the 2023 lineup of Samsung Galaxy devices. You can view the full list of newly supported devices below, which will gain Circle to Search as early as this week.

Google Pixel 6

Google Pixel 6 Pro

Google Pixel 6a

Google Pixel 7a

Samsung Galaxy S23 series

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series

Google Pixel Fold (coming soon)

Google Pixel Tablet (coming soon)

In the coming weeks, Circle to Search will get more powerful with new translation features. To start using it, users can activate Circle to Search by either long pressing the home button or the navigation bar. Besides the Google Search bar, there will be a new translate icon. Tapping it will translate your screen's contents in an instant.

(Image credit: Google)

Google expects this feature to be great for traveling when people navigate content in foreign languages on their smartphones. Users can also translate things in their real-world environment with Google Lens in the Google Search app.

Google wants you to plan your summer trip with SGE

(Image credit: Google)

As people start to plan their summer vacations, Google wants to help beyond translation in Circle to Search. Users who opt in to Search Generative Experience via Search Labs can create a custom travel itinerary using generative AI. Simply entering something like "plan a four-day trip to Washington, D.C." in Google Search can result in a unique travel plan for your summer trip.

This new functionality comes just in time for travel season and as Google expands its Search Generative Experience. Starting this week, SGE began appearing to users who were not enrolled in the Search Labs test.

To recap, Circle to Search will be available on more devices starting this week. Translate functionality will debut in the coming weeks, and custom travel plans using Search Generative Experience will be available in Search Labs starting today (Mar. 27).