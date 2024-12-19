Stable Android 15 is finally here for the latest Nothing phones with OS 3.0

What you need to know

After a beta launch in November, the Nothing OS 3.0 update is rolling out to the Phone 2 and 2a.

Nothing OS 3.0 offers a fresh spin on Android 15 with new features and smarter, shareable interactions.

The new Gallery app adds advanced search, editing tools, and AI suggestions for a better photo experience.

AI helps organize the app drawer and prioritize your most-used apps for faster access and smoother performance.

Nothing has finally dropped the stable Nothing OS 3.0, its spin on Android 15, with fresh features and smarter, shareable interactions.

After kicking off its beta in November, Nothing officially launched Nothing OS 3.0. The timing is pretty clever, as Samsung’s holding off on its Android 15 updates, giving Nothing a chance to shine. The rollout for Nothing OS 3.0 on the Phone 2 and 2a will continue through the end of the year.

Alongside the OS launch, Nothing rolled out a revamped Gallery app with advanced search, handy editing tools like filters and markup, and suggestions.

Nothing OS 3.0 uses AI to boost your experience. It smartly organizes the app drawer for easier app discovery and prioritizes your go-to apps for faster access and smoother performance.

Additionally, the beta for Shared Widgets brings a fresh way to stay connected, letting you interact with friends and family right from your customizable lock screen. That said, Shared Widgets only work on Nothing devices, and you can only share square Photo Widgets.

Nothing OS 3.0 also brings in some handy productivity widgets, like the Countdown Widget, to help with time management. Plus, the AI-powered Smart Drawer sorts your apps automatically, making everything easier to find and access.

You also get tons of lock screen customization options. It also spruces up Quick Settings, Pop-up view, visuals, and typography for a more polished experience.

To grab the update, just head to Settings > System Update on your Phone 2 or Phone 2a. If it’s not there yet, it should show up in a few days. The stable version of Nothing OS 3.0 will eventually be rolling out to everyone by the end of 2024.

The stable Nothing OS 3.0 update will gradually roll out to more budget phones from Nothing. If you’ve got a Nothing Phone 1, Phone 2a Plus, or CMF Phone 1, expect it to land in early 2025.