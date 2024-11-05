Nothing is ready for Phone 2 users to start its Android 15 Open Beta

What you need to know

Nothing announced the looming start of its OS 3.0 (Android 15) open beta for Phone 2 users, slated to begin on November 6.

A feature highlight is the Phone 2's "Shared Widgets," which let users "link" with friends and family and interact on an emoji basis.

Other notes in the changelog include several camera enhancements, lock screen customization additions, and more.

Nothing states it will seek a "general" release of OS 3.0 in December.

Nothing's latest post highlights the looming start of its Android 15 Open Beta for users eager to test the 3.0 update.

The company announced the upcoming start of its Nothing OS 3.0 (Android 15) beta via a Newsroom post. Nothing states that all Phone 2 owners can enroll and engage with the software test tomorrow, November 6. If you have a Phone 2, the post states interested testers should have NOS 2.6 installed (build Pong-U2.6-241016-1700). Users should then download the appropriate APK and install it through their phone's "downloads" tab.

After that, head to Settings > System > Update to Beta version and tap "Check for new version." Nothing states users should follow the on-screen steps to complete the process.

The patch notes are fairly large, highlighting all the new features Phone 2 users will have as a prelude to Android 15's stable release. Among the notes is the Phone 2's reception of "Shared Widgets." According to the changelog, users can use these new widgets to "link up with friends and family." When "shared," users can view another person's widget on their device and interact with one another on an emoji basis.

These widgets were teased during Nothing and its CEO Carl Pei's preview of it in September. The feature was described as a "portal" between friends and family.

The Phone 2 lock screen picks up new customization options by long-pressing the display. New, updated clock faces and an expanded widget section for more personality and usability to the lock screen.

Nothing is looking to improve the HDR processing time on the Phone 2 and portrait effects by "fine-tuning" the blur for different-sized faces. Other camera enhancements include enhancements in low-light situations, zoom slider display, and the Camera widget's launch speed.

The remainder of the changelog is as follows:

(Image credit: Nothing)

With the open beta set to begin on November 6, Nothing warns all testers that rolling back the beta update is "not advised." If you are going to roll back, the company insists that users back up their data as their Phone 2 will be wiped completely. There are a few steps for those who may want to roll back the beta.

Nothing Phone 2 users are getting their turn at the Android 15 beta nearly a month after Phone 2a folks grabbed it. The patch notes remain relatively similar, except the Phone 2a patch notes didn't highlight Nothing's "shared widgets" feature. Regardless, both devices are in for several camera tune-ups, lock screen changes, and more for the Quick Settings menu.

Moreover, Nothing is right on time with its previously set schedule for Phone 2 users. The company stated last month that Phone 2 users would grab the update in November, which we're seeing detailed today. Nothing provided another look at its estimated schedule, stating Phone 1 users should receive access in December alongside Phone 2a Plus users.

Those with the budget CMF Phone 1 should also begin Android 15 testing in December. Nothing intends for its OS 3.0 (Android 15) update to be ready for "general" release next month.