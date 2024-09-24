Nothing OS 3 previewed ahead of beta launch with new customization options, AI, and more

What you need to know

Following the Ear (Open) launch, Nothing OS 3.0 was detailed in a highlight video alongside CEO Carl Pei.

The OS 3.0 update packs a revamp to the UI's typography, a complete lock screen overhaul with customization options, and AI sneaks it.

Nothing OS 3.0 is set to begin its beta in October with the company expecting to hit "general release" by December.

Nothing's recent product launch is cool, but the company also detailed what's next for its major OS release.

Nothing took viewers through a guided tour of OS 3.0 in a YouTube video featuring CEO Carl Pei following the launch of the Ear (Open). Initially, the company stated the next software iteration would take its animations up a step to improve the user experience. Users can expect smoother transitions/animations for the lock screen, Quick Settings, and the home screen.

The lock screen is the next area of improvement for Nothing OS 3.0. The opening display is said to undergo a major rework that lets users "edit things in a very direct way." Long-pressing the lock screen brings up its customization menu. Nothing states that users can edit the clock face, which features pre-existing options like N-Style, N-Dot, and more.

The widget space includes a new "expand area" option. The on-device description states users can expand this space to "hide the main clock face."

The Quick Settings menu offers even more customization options. Nothing says users can quickly add or remove icons and expand them if desired. AI enters Nothing OS 3.0 to assist with app discovery alongside "Shared Widgets," which is described as a "portal" between you and a friend's phone.

The new Nothing Gallery and how AI will affect it were also detailed in the highlight video. Fear not as Nothing states users can expect the OS 3.0 beta to kick off in October. The company expects to hit "general release" by December.

Nothing OS 3.0 is expected to rock Google's Android 15 software beneath the bells and whistles. AI is also expected after the company's CEO Carl Pei teased more of it for its OS earlier this year. Pei posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) in June where he talked about the "hype" surrounding AI and that Nothing OS would adopt more of it.

Unfortunately, the company's newfound interest in artificial intelligence comes at the price of the Phone 3. The net flagship device will not arrive in 2024, but will instead fall back to 2025 where AI will be at its heart. Pei stated the company will take time to hone its AI so that it arrives in a useful manner.

The Nothing OS 3.0 highlight video gave us a taste of what's coming for the major update, but there's undoubtedly more to unpack.

Stealing our sights (other than software) is the Nothing Ear (Open). These are the brand's first open-ear style buds that deliver powerful bass and excellent call quality. The device's form factor might appeal to those with a more active lifestyle who enjoy running or biking. There's even a bit of ChatGPT integration if you need AI assistance.