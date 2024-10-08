Nothing Phone 2a users get an Android 15 treat as Open Beta begins

What you need to know

Nothing announced the beginning of its Open Beta for OS 3.0 (Android 15) for Phone 2a users.

The update brings several changes and improvements to its lock screen, Quick Panel settings, cameras, and more.

Nothing CEO Carl Pei previewed the Android 15 update recently, showcasing a few design elements that will change and teasing more about its AI.

Nothing OS 3.0 is expected to see a "general" release in December.

Nothing is starting preparations for its major Android 15 rollout later this year by kickstarting its beta.

In a Newsroom post, the company detailed the start of its Nothing OS 3.0 (Android 15) Open Beta for all Phone 2a users. To get started, Nothing states Phone 2a users should ensure they have NOS version 2.6 installed (Pacman-U2.6-240828_1906). Interested testers must download/install the necessary APK file and then navigate to Settings > System > Update to Beta version.

Tapping "Check for new version" and completing the instructions will get you looped in.

Through this "exclusive preview" of OS 3.0 (Android 15), Nothing's post states users will find its revamped lock screen features. Long-pressing your lock screen will surface its customization page. Users will find new clock faces and an expanded widget space for more quick tools.

The Quick Settings panel has received a major overhaul on the Phone 2a's home screen. Nothing OS 3.0 brings in a new "design with an optimized editing experience." The widget library expands and Nothing states it's "updated" the visuals for several connectivity settings.

Some additional highlights from the changelog are as follows:

Faster camera launch speed under the Camera Widget.

Reduced HDR scene processing time.

Optimised portrait effects by fine-tuning blur intensity based on face size.

Boosted camera performance in low-light environments.

Improved zoom slider display.

Added AI-powered Smart Drawer feature to automatically categorise your apps into folders. For better organisation and easy access.

For ultimate convenience, you can pin your favourite apps to the top of the app drawer. No scrolling required.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Nothing added that it's implemented a "movable" pop-up view to aid in better multitasking. This Android 15 Open Beta brings a dot matrix animation for the fingerprint scanner, the ability to view information without leaving an app, and more.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Phone 2a users are receiving the Open Beta for Nothing OS 3.0 today (Oct 8). The Nothing Phone 2 will pick up access in November, followed by the Phone 1, CMF Phone 1, and the Phone 2a Plus in December.

During the Ear (Open) launch, Nothing's CEO Carl Pei and other company members previewed the OS 3.0 update. Some of the major highlights from that video concern what's mentioned in the rollout today, such as the lock screen customization and Quick Settings panel reworks. The preview also glimpsed more arriving for Nothing's AI for your Gallery. But there's likely more in store for the company's AI software, seeing as Pei teased such a thing this year.

Nothing OS 3.0's Open Beta beginning in October is in preparation for its "general" release in December 2024.