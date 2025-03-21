What you need to know

A report "confirms" the Google Pixel 9a features a "limited" version of AI called Gemini Nano XXS.

The Pixel 9a only features 8GB of RAM, which isn't enough to support the bulk of Google's larger, fancier AI features, thus the even smaller version of Gemini.

During its launch, Google said the Pixel 9a supports Gemini Live, Best Take, Add Me, Magic Editor, and more.

Google's latest Pixel is more affordable and, according to recent reports, it features a less powerful version of the company's AI, too.

A report by Ars Technica confirms Google's Pixel 9a runs a much smaller, less resource-chasing version of its AI called "Gemini Nano XXS" (via Android Police). The publication states this "limited" version of Gemini Nano takes center stage because of the Pixel 9a's low amount of available RAM: only 8GB. As a result, research shows the Pixel 9a doesn't contain all of the AI features Pixel consumers might've become accustomed to/seen with the recent Pixel 9 series.

The post says the device doesn't sport features like Call Notes or the Pixel Screenshots app. Additionally, it notes "Google doesn't call out missing features on the product page," meaning more testing is required to know the full extent of the missing Gemini features the Pixel 9a lacks.

These two prominent features are missing from the Pixel 9a because of the audio and video processing functions required. The publication says Gemini Nano XXS simply can't do what's required to run these two AI features, so they've been left out.

The Pixel 9a still has some useful AI features like Recorder app text summaries. Due to its low available RAM (a resource heavily sought after for on-device AI), the Gemini Nano XXS model is said to "only load when the model is needed." As a result, users may notice some other functions become a little less reliable when calling on Gemini for AI assistance. If the model ran continuously in the background users likely wouldn't have the capability of doing much — at least not well.

(Image credit: Google)

Speaking of its supported AI features, when the Pixel 9a launched earlier this week, Google highlighted a few of them. The company stated the device contains features like Gemini Live, Best Take, Add Me, Magic Editor, "and more." Considering the last three choices, these all revolve around photography. If Gemini Nano XXS only surfaces "when needed," those features would fit the bill.

A few other features like Circle to Search and Call Assist were also mentioned.

Google likely had to make some changes to ensure the Pixel 9a would remain in the "budget realm," kind of like its past-gen modem. The company recently confirmed that the Pixel 9a utilizes the older Exynos 5300 modem, which lacks satellite connectivity support. Moreover, the modem is overall less powerful compared to the newer Exynos 5400 inside the other Pixel 9 series phones (with satellite connectivity).

There's some additional concern about this choice considering, in 2023, the Exynos 5300 was popped into the Pixel 8 series, which gave users quite the mobile data headache. Not only was their reception questionable, but the modem seemingly affected the series' battery as users saw severe draining issues.