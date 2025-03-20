What you need to know

Google confirmed in a statement that its Pixel 9a features an older Exynos modem that previously gave other Pixels issues.

The device rocks the Exynos 5300 modem which, per reports from 2023, gave Pixel 8 users quite the headache with bad reception and battery drain issues.

It also looks like the Pixel 9a lacks satellite connectivity as the newer Exynos 5400 modem in the flagship Pixel 9 series contains such support.

Google is reportedly delivering confirmation on a specification change for its recent budget Pixel.

In a statement to Android Authority, Google has reportedly confirmed that it is not using the same Samsung Exynos modem inside the Pixel 9a. The device is stated to use the Exynos 5300 modem with the Tensor G4 chipset instead of the newer Exynos 5400 — like the rest of the Pixel 9 series. While there are (typically) some downgrades expected when you swap to more affordability, this one might impact consumers.

As the publication notes, the Exynos 5400 modem was sought after due to its improvements over the 5300 version. Specifically, it boosted a phone's cellular reception, battery life, and a few internal heating problems. This could cause some issues as the post reiterates problems the Pixel 6 series had with the same Exynos 5300 modem.

A surge of reports from users with a Pixel 8 series model also voiced severe issues with this older modem in 2023. Many of the reports saw users complain about connectivity and overheating issues with that older modem. There was a problematic battery draining issue when using mobile data, which saw the 5300 as the main culprit.

Users in 2023 said they could barely squeeze five hours out of their Pixel 8 before they needed to charge.

During the era of Pixel 9 rumors, the Exynos 5400 modem was brought up and within that conversation was the topic of a new connectivity option. Samsung outfitted the Exynos 5400 with support for 5G non-terrestrial networks (NTN). In short, that's satellite connectivity. Those early rumors claimed the newer modem was not only faster but also more power efficient, potentially solving those battery drain issues.

When it came to Pixel 9a rumors, this new modem wasn't mentioned. In its place was the Exynos 5300 modem — which we've now seen confirmed to be true today.

This development could also impact a major announcement from Verizon: the existence of satellite texting support for its U.S. customers. The cellular provider announced yesterday (Mar. 19) that it is starting to roll out satellite texting support in the U.S. for Galaxy S25 and Pixel 9 phones, meaning its customers will be the first to have such an ability.

There were concerns about whether or not the Pixel 9a was involved and it seems the budget phone is left out, given the Exynos 5300's lack of satellite support.