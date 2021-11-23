T-Mobile is celebrating its 5G network with a special edition of the famous toy Lite-Brite. The Lite Brite T-Mobile Edition will come with 184 magenta pegs in addition to all of the classic colors. It also comes with designs for a T-Mobile coverage map, a cell phone tower, a phone, and of course the T-Mobile T logo.

Lite-Brite T-Mobile Edition costs $19.99 with free shipping at 5glb.t-mobile.com and will be available through Cyber Monday. Customers will also be able to download and upload new designs on the website to get even more life out of the toy.

CEO of T-Mobile, Mike Sievert expressed his excitement for the new toy:

Toying with the mobile industry – killing off annual service contracts, crazy-high international roaming fees, data buckets, etc - has always been at the heart of the Un-carrier. So who better to partner with than Hasbro – the name in toys – to come up with what I expect to be the holiday gift for 2021. I like to think the 7-year-old me would've had an even bigger smile creating a Lite-Brite airplane with magenta pegs. With our partner, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, we're going to bring that "even bigger smile" to thousands of Club kids and teens through toy drive donations in communities across the nation.

T-Mobile has also decided to include four Magenta Tickets in with some of the Lite-Brites. Winners will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to an event of their choosing at a T-Mobile branded venue. This includes T-Mobile Park in Seattle, T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, or T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Winners will also get two free 5G smartphones with a year of Magenta Max service included. T-Mobile's also throwing in an HD TV and a free year of T-Mobile Home Internet.

T-Mobile's Magenta Max plan is one of the best cell phone plans you can get with completely unlimited data so you can make the most of T-Mobile's massive 5G coverage.