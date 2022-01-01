Best hand straps for Oculus Quest 2, Oculus Quest 2022

Oculus Touch controllers have wrist loops that keep them from flying off, but you still have to keep a rigid claw grip on them at all times while playing. By installing a hand or knuckle strap, you can keep your controllers fully attached, even while letting go of them completely. We've collected the best Oculus Quest 2 hand straps — plus straps for the original Quest's different-sized Touch controllers — to make long VR gaming sessions more bearable.

Best Oculus Quest 2 hand straps

These hand straps are designed specifically for the third-generation Oculus Touch controllers that ship with the Oculus Quest 2. If you're looking for hand straps for the original Oculus Quest, check the section below this one.

Best for comfort VR Cover Controller Grips for Oculus Quest 2 $29 View at Amazon Designed specifically for the new Touch controllers, these VR Cover grips have felt fabric straps that wrap around the back of your hand or knuckles, plus a plastic non-slip grip that won't bend in your fingers like a silicone grip. We tested and loved these grips, especially the strap that softly hugs your hands and allows you to let go worry-free during gameplay. They're also fully washable, so they won't end up sweat-stained and gross over time. Easy battery swapping KIWI Design Grips with battery opening for Oculus Quest 2 $29.99 View at Amazon KIWI upgraded its original design with an ingenious battery compartment built into the grip. That makes changing the batteries as simple as opening the door, replacing the battery, and closing it again. Everything else is the same as the original grips, including the sweat-resistant soft silicone grip and those more rigid faux leather straps. Top notch grip KIWI Design Top Version grips $55 at KIWI Design Sometimes, the price reflects the quality you'll get with a product. These top-notch new grips from KIWI Design aren't cheap, but they'll give you the most comfortable grip in the land. Like the other KIWI grips, these have a convenient slot for the battery compartment so you never have to remove them just to change out the battery. Never remove them again BeswinVR Silicone Protection and Grips for Oculus Quest 2 $20 at Amazon The BeswinVR Silicone Protection and Grips might look pretty similar to many other grips. Still, they've got one huge feature that makes them the best grips you can buy when paired with another BeswinVR product: the BeswinVR Magnetic Charge Kit. That charge kit comes with a special rechargeable battery that has a magnetic connector on it. These grips have a circular cut-out made just for that magnetic connector, meaning you'll never have to remove the battery or grips again. So be sure to buy them together! Smooth, 3D-printed grip NinjaGrip Touch Controller Grips for Oculus Quest 2 $21 at Etsy (Oculus Quest 2 straps) Before retailers sold hand straps, VR fans with 3D printing skills found their own solution. Made of NinjaFlex filament, these NinjaGrips offer over 20 different color options, a comfortably smooth grip without any rough ridges, and straps with extra fabric padding. These look less "professional" than the other options and may take several weeks to ship and offer better finger comfort and easy installation. You'll find links for the Quest 1 and Quest 2 variants below. Handstitched padding Mamut Grips 3 $30 at Mamut Made specifically for the new Quest 2 Touch controllers, the third-edition Mamut Grips has a very comfortable plastic TPU grip with built-in hand-stitched padding, making it more pleasant to hold for long sessions. Plus, it's designed to fit various hand sizes based on how you tie the fasteners around the loop. The black-on-white grip looks stylish, though we could do without the word "Mamut" being plastered all over it. That aside, this is undoubtedly one of the best Oculus Quest 2 hand straps that aren't just a repurposed Quest 1 grip. Seeing red, black, and blue BOOLACYA Silicone grips with strap for Oculus Quest 2 $19.99 View at Amazon If you're looking to introduce a bit of color to your Quest 2 controllers, BOOLACYA has a cushy answer that also protects those halo rings on each controller. These cushy silicone grips significantly enhance comfort thanks to the soft finish. They even have a strap to keep the controller on your hands when you throw something in VR. As a bonus, this one comes with joystick covers to keep your thumbs from getting fatigued. The downside to this design is that it's a bit of a pain to swap out the batteries on the controllers every few months. Change it up NexiGo Controller Grips for Oculus Quest 2 $19.99 View at Amazon NexiGo uses hard TPU grips similar to AMVR or VR Cover's grips, but the difference is mostly in the strap itself. That strap is larger and wider than AMVR or VR Cover's and can be attached to the grips or the controller halo ring up top. That helps make these grips a better fit for a wider range of hand sizes.

Compatible with the original Oculus Quest

There aren't many options to choose from anymore but, if you've got an original Oculus Quest and just want some controller enhancements, these grips will do you a world of good.

Extra straps and accessories AMVR Touch Controller Grip Cover for Oculus Quest 2 $19.99 View at Amazon $22.99 View at Amazon $39.99 View at Amazon This AMVR bundle gives you two sets of adjustable, elastic grip bands configurable to your hand size and fixed with velcro so that they won't budge during crazy workouts. Those straps are attached to TPU plastic grips, which easily slip on and off when you need to swap out the controller battery. As a bonus, you'll also get a cloth lens protector for travel and a nose gap-closing attachment for keeping light out of the headset. Pro-level grip KIWI Design pro grips with strap $19 at Amazon This pair of grips from KIWI Design includes an easy-to-adjust velcro strap on each grip. These controller grips wrap around the entire controller and offer padding around the face buttons, all while securely fastening to the controller via a set of hook and eye connectors on the top. The soft silicone offers enhanced grip and sweat resistance thanks to its powdery-soft feel. Just the straps KIWI Design controller straps $11 at Amazon If you love the feel of the Oculus Quest controllers and just want a pair of wrist straps (without the extra controller grips), KIWI Design sells straps that fit around the controller and don't add any extra bulk. These are the same easy-to-adjust straps from above and fasten to your hands with velcro. Since they don't have the extra grip piece, they're super affordable, too.

Choose your grip wisely

We scoured the internet for the best Oculus Quest 2 and original Oculus Quest hand straps and grips to make sure we picked the best of the best. When in doubt, you can almost never go wrong with any VR Cover accessory, but especially its Quest 2 controller grips. We've tested these straps thoroughly and are happy with the comfort level and overall safety. You can also invest in a halo controller protector if you're concerned about accidentally smacking or dropping your controllers.

Some grips offer additional functionality when paired with other Quest 2 accessories. Case in point, the BeswinVR Silicone Protection, and Grips, which are designed to be used with the BeswinVR Magnetic Charge Kit for controllers. The special rechargeable battery and magnetic USB cable that come with the Charge Kit are made to be used with those grips, so you'll never need to remove them just to charge the battery.

Once you've chosen the best Quest 2 hand straps for you, you'll be able to get more active! Try looking into the best Quest 2 face covers, which will help keep your headset clean and more comfortable, and then try looking into some of our picks for the best Oculus Quest 2 games for exercise.