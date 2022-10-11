This Prime Day deal gets you $20 off the best Oculus Quest 2 battery head strap

Tired of your Quest 2 headset's battery dying in the middle of a long gameplay session? Sick of all the pressure the headset puts on your face? Solve two problems with one solution and save a bunch of money in the process with this great Prime Day deal where you can get $20 off (opens in new tab) the best-reviewed head strap for the Quest 2.

The most comfortable head strap for the Meta Quest 2 is also the best way to extend your headset's battery life for long play sessions. Since the battery is magnetically removable, it's easy to swap out packs to stay in VR even longer.

I've used a lot of head straps for the Oculus Quest 2 (opens in new tab), but none are more comfortable or convenient than the BoboVR M2 Pro. It features a classic halo strap design that puts all that headset weight on the top and back of your head instead of on your face, eliminating the most uncomfortable part of playing in VR for long periods of time.

But all that extra comfort isn't even the best part of the BoboVR M2 Pro head strap. Instead, it's the ingenious magnetic battery packs that can be easily popped on and off during play to help extend your play sessions even longer. These 5,200mAh are huge and offer several hours of additional play time each, and you can separately purchase additional ones if you end up needing more.

It's ultra-satisfying to simply reach back, pull off the battery, grab a new pack and slap it back on without even having to take off your headset. Best yet, these batteries emit an audible beep when they've been attached, letting you know that your headset it good to go for several more hours.

If you know for a fact that you'll be wanting several battery packs, BoboVR has another bundle on sale that'll net you an additional battery pack plus a handy drop-and-go magnetic charger, making this the easiest and most comfortable way to stay in VR for a long time.