Oppo Find N5 finally gets a launch date, the slimmest foldable is coming on February 20

What you need to know

The Oppo Find N5 will be launched on February 20 in Singapore.

The Find N5 is expected to be the slimmest foldable phone ever made, potentially rebranded as the OnePlus Open 2 in some regions.

The phone will be available in Cosmic Black and Misty White, featuring a slim design with a large camera visor.

In less than ten days from now, we will likely witness the world’s slimmest foldable phone as Oppo just announced the launch date of its much-anticipated Find N5.

After several leaks and rumors, the company now has a launch event set for February 20, which is the global launch going to be held in Singapore. The teaser images from Oppo already reveal how slimmer the phone looks when folded and unfolded, and is certainly creating curiosity amongst tech enthusiasts, which very few foldable phones have been able to create in recent times.

OPPO Find N5 | Global Launch Event - YouTube Watch On

Another reason for the raised anticipation is that the Find N5 is likely to be dubbed the OnePlus Open 2 in other regions including the U.S. The company also boasts that the Find N5 is the most powerful and durable foldable phone that it has ever made, alongside its slimmer form factor.

While the Find N5 is already teased with images, Oppo has also confirmed that it would be coming in two colorways: Cosmic Black and Misty White. Design-wise, the Find N5 should measure as thin as a USB Type-C port on one side, and the other side is likely to be even more slimmer.

The camera visor still looks gigantic, and Hasselblad’s integration also appears to be in place. A triple rear camera setup is expected, and the visor that size could make the device wobbly when placed on a table.

The teaser further hints at Gemini integration right out of the box on the Find N5. However, it is still unclear whether there would be freebies like a free Gemini One AI Premium subscription with the purchase of the Find N5 similar to the Pixel 9 series.

Oppo Find N5 hands on images via .@UniverseIce in white colour.#OPPOFindN5 pic.twitter.com/eR3vEyGYG8February 10, 2025

Meanwhile, some of the leaked hands-on images of the Find N5 reveal a promising foldable coming from Oppo. The device can be seen from all angles, and the notable foldable screen is also visible.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(1/4)Oppo Find N5 PKH110 specifications.Launch: February 20, 2025📲 8.12" main display🔳 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 7-core version🎮 Adreno 830 GPULPDDR5x RAM & UFS 4.0 storage🍭 Android 15 Color OS 15📸 50MP OIS+8MP+ 50MP rear🤳 8MP front camera both side🔋 5600mAh… pic.twitter.com/IL7SzjN3d7February 10, 2025

The expected specifications, per the tipster Abhishek Yadav on X, indicate that the Find N5 will feature a notable 8.5-inch foldable screen and is powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, accompanied by Adreno 830 GPU. For optics, the triple camera system will likely include a 50MP primary lens next to an 8MP and another 50MP sensor. For selfies, the device will host an 8MP lens on the cover display.

The device is expected to be shipped with the Android 15-based Color OS 15 operating system and will further have a 5600mAh battery capacity underneath, with support for 80W wired and 50W wireless charging.