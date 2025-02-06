ASUS reveals the Zenfone 12 Ultra with a spotless design and a powerful flagship chip

What you need to know

ASUS has debuted the Zenfone 12 Ultra, a launch that's occurred a little earlier than its predecessor in 2024.

The phone features a 6.7-inch FHD Plus screen with a max 144 Hz refresh rate for games, a 50MP primary lens, and the Snapdragon 8 Elite.

ASUS also highlighted a host of on-device AI tools for recording videos, removing unsightly objects from photos, voice clarity, and more.

The Zenfone 12 Ultra is available for Taiwan, Hong Kong, and European markets; there's no word on a U.S. or UK release.

Following the launch of the ASUS ROG Phone 9 FE, the company is dropping its newest Zenfone.

According to a press release, ASUS has announced the launch of the Zenfone 12 Ultra. At first glance, the latest device looks similar to the company's 11 Ultra from last March. This year, ASUS states that it has "prioritized simplicity, elegance, and beauty." The 12 Ultra has adopted a Zen-aesthetic with softer colors with its available designs. ASUS has also utilized recycled products to craft the phone, like its 22% recycled glass screen and 100% recycled aluminum frame.

Flipping over to the screen, users will find a 6.78-inch FHD Plus screen with a 120Hz refresh rate for standard scrolling/browsing. Consumers can bump this up to 144Hz during gaming to ensure those frames in Honkai: Star Rail or Zenless Zone Zero stay fresh.

The back of the device features a rectangular camera array, consisting of a 50MP Sony Lytia 500 2x lossless primary lens, a 13MP ultrawide lens, and a 32MP telephoto sensor with "built-in" OIS (optical image stabilization). The punch-hole selfie camera arrives at 32MP with a 90-degree FOV (field of view).

The Zenfone 12 Ultra utilizes a 6-axis Hybrid Gimbal Stabilizer 4.0, which should aid users with anti-shake and "real-time FOV adjustments."

Performance-wise, the Zenfone 12 Ultra leverages Qualcomm's supercharged Snapdragon 8 Elite with Oryon cores. ASUS states this SoC is joined by the Adreno 830 GPU.

The latest device launch features a healthy array of on-device AI features for potential Zenfone 12 Ultra consumers. The press release states users will find tools like AI Tracking for subject detection in videos, AI Portrait Video 2.0 during 4K recordings for "precision tracking," and AI Voice Clarity.

Similar to what you'd find on a Google Pixel 9, ASUS has brought in AI Magic Fill, a tool that lets users remove objects from photos. There's also a way to use its generative AI to "perfectly fill the photo." Additionally, AI Unblur comes in to help spruce up those shots that you need to rush to take.

The phone's 5,500mAh battery with 65W HyperCharge and 15W wireless charging capabilities will help keep users scrolling. Internally, users can purchase the Zenfone 12 Ultra with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

ASUS states the Zenfone 12 Ultra is available in three colors: Sage Green, Ebony Black, and Sakura White. Unfortunately, the company has not said when or if this device will arrive in the U.S. For now, folks in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Europe will see this for €1,099 (~$1,143).

As previously stated, ASUS also just wrapped up the launch of the ROG Phone 9 FE. Like the flagship Phone 9 series, the recent FE and the newest Zenfone 12 Ultra all feature similar hardware specs that consumers may enjoy.