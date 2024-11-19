ASUS ROG Phone 9 is a speedster with AI gaming features and the 8 Elite

What you need to know

ASUS launched its ROG Phone 9 series today and the duo features Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

Its design remains close to the Phone 8 series, with the unique dot matrix rear panel and a new cooling accessory, the Chill Case.

The ROG Phone 9 Pro will be available for $1,199 while the base model starts at $999.

The next generation of gaming phones is here from ASUS as its latest flagship duo debuts.

As ASUS launches the ROG Phone 9 series, it kicks things off by highlighting the Pro model. Appearance-wise, the device remains similar to the Phone 8 Pro. Users will find a 6.7-inch FHD+ panel with up to 165Hz refresh rate. However, ASUS says users can push its fresh rate even further, up to 185Hz, through the "Game Genie." Protecting the Phone 9 Pro's display is Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

The back of the device sees more of the same as ASUS continues to feature AniMe Vision. The company revealed the change from its LED lighting with the 8 Pro. For a second time, users are treated to a dot matrix on its rear panel, which acts like a secondary screen. ASUS states this matrix offers 648 programmable mini-LEDs for animations and interactions.

ASUS detailed the continuation of the phone's squarish triple camera array. The company states the Phone 9 Pro features a 50MP Lytia 700 Sony sensor with lossless 2x zoom and OIS (optical image stabilization). The main camera is joined by a 13MP ultrawide lens and a 32MP telephoto sensor.

The front selfie camera enters at 32MP.

(Image credit: ASUS)

At the heart of the ROG Phone 9 Pro are those AI veins alongside Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite and Android 15. The SoC provides the device with a 4.30GHz, Octa-core processor alongside the Adreno 830 GPU. For AI, ASUS states the Phone 9 Pro features its X Sense, X Capture, and AI Grabber. These three tools combined can assist gamers with recording highlights while gaming, finding tips, and "tracking enemy spawns."

The device features even more on-device AI for daily tasks, such as AI Call Translator, Transcript, Wallpaper, Noise Cancellation, and "Sematic Search."

With such power, ASUS highlights the Phone 9 Pro's cooling systems in place. The device reportedly uses a graphite sheet to increase heat dissipation by roughly 57%. This is said to have improved the phone's cooling abilities by ~12%. However, users can opt to purchase additional cooling accessories like the AeroActive Cooler X Pro or the new ROG Chill Case.

Those interested can check out Android Central's full review of the ROG Phone 9 Pro, including how it fairs performance and battery-wise.

The ROG Phone 9 Pro will be available soon for $1,199 in white and Phantom Black.

(Image credit: ASUS)

The duo of this new gaming phone series is the base ASUS Phone 9. Most of the base model remains close to the Pro variant; however, a major difference is with its cameras. The base Phone 9 features the same 50MP primary lens and a 13MP ultrawide lens. The telephoto sensor is replaced with a 5MP macro camera.

Users will be able to purchase the ROG Phone 9 in white and Phantom Black for $999 in the U.S.