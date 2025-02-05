The budget ASUS ROG Phone 9 FE is finally here with a 2023 chip and gaming AI

What you need to know

ASUS debuted its budget ROG Phone 9 FE in Taiwan today (Feb 5).

The device features similar specs to its flagship siblings, like a 6.7-inch FHD Plus screen, a 50MP primary lens, but it contains the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

The device is on sale in Taiwan for THB 29,999, which is roughly $894.

There's no telling if or when the Phone 9 FE could drop in the U.S.; however, the Phone 9 and Phone 9 Pro arrived in January.

ASUS is finally debuting its highly anticipated budget smartphone, but its release — for now — seems limited.

The Taiwanese OEM revealed the third model to its recent flagship series, the ASUS ROG Phone 9 FE, today (Feb 5) overseas (via Android Treasure). According to the publication, the device debuted in Taiwan with a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. This can reportedly be boosted to a whopping 185Hz refresh rate for gaming.

The back of the device hosts the Phone 9 FE's triple camera array. Leading it off is a 50MP primary lens with OIS (optical image stabilization), a 13MP ultrawide lens, and a 5MP macro lens.

Interestingly, ASUS seems to have continued to support its new LED dot matrix on the back panel. However, its slightly watered down as the company delivers 85 programmable dots, instead of 648 like its Pro model.

The front of the ROG Phone 9 FE features a centered, punch-hole selfie camera at 32MP.

Regarding its internal specs, ASUS states the Phone 9 FE sports the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, which was likely done to help keep costs low. The device also grabs a slightly lower capacity battery than the Phone 9 Pro at 5,500mAh. ASUS states it retains the 65W fast charging capabilities in addition to 15W Qi 1.3 wireless charging strength.

Consumers in Taiwan will find the device available with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With the launch, ASUS states users can purchase the ROG Phone 9 FE for THB 29,999 (~$894). There's no word on whether consumers in other countries will see the device.

(Image credit: ASUS)

ASUS briefly glanced over the Phone 9 FE's feature; however, they very closely mirror what you'd find on the Phone 9 and 9 Pro. Its launch details highlight Game Cool 8, an internal structure designed to help wick heat off of the SoC when gaming for longer periods — and on higher graphics. The company then reiterates "X-Mode," which is designed to help gamers "unlock the limits of gaming."

Moreover, it seems that the budget version features ASUS' AI features to help users game, like X Sense, X Capture, and AI Grabber. Each of these is designed to help people record highlights, hunt down gaming tips, and more.

The Phone 9 FE also contains AirTriggers to help you control what you're uniquely doing on your device. These triggers can even help you play retro games on the back of the panel using its mini-LEDs.

While there's no telling when — or if — the U.S. will see this budget phone, the flagship duo arrived early in January. Consumers can find the phones for $999 and $1,199, respectively.