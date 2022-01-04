Asus ROG held its CES 2022 The Rise of Gamers Launch Event on YouTube and announced a handful of new gaming devices including two new routers including one Wi-Fi 6E router. The first router is the impressive ROG Rapture GT-AXE16000 which ROG calls the world's first quad-band Wi-Fi 6E gaming router. ROG also announced an updated AX11000 router with the ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 Pro.

The Rapture GT-AXE16000 features a single 2.4GHz band, two 5GHz bands, and a 6GHz band. All of the 5GHz and 6GHz bands run at a full 4.8Gbps with four streams. This is one more 5GHz band than the previous ROG Rapture GT-AXE11000 Wi-Fi 6E router. This router is equipped with two 10Gb Ethernet ports for LAN devices like a fast NAS or gaming desktop. Multi-gig internet connections are also supported with a 2.5Gbps WAN port with link aggregation for a maximum of 3.5Gbps.

Of course, this router supports Asus' AiMesh technology so you can create a mesh network with multiple Asus routers including the Rapture GT-AXE16000. If you do buy two of these routers for a mesh, you can choose either the 5GHz or 6GHz band as a backhaul so you can have the best possible connection for your home. This router will be available in Q1 2022 with an MSRP of $649 and will likely be one of the best Wi-Fi 6E routers you can buy.