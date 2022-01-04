ROG GT-AXE16000 Wi Fi 6ESource: Asus ROG

What you need to know

  • Asus ROG announces the new ROG Rapture GT-AXE16000 Wi-Fi 6E router and ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 Pro Wi-Fi 6 router.
  • The Rapture GT-AXE16000 is a quad-band Wi-Fi 6E gaming router with two 5GHz bands and one 6GHz band.
  • The Rapture GT-AX11000 Pro is a tri-band gaming router with next-gen Broadcom Wi-Fi 6 chipsets.

Asus ROG held its CES 2022 The Rise of Gamers Launch Event on YouTube and announced a handful of new gaming devices including two new routers including one Wi-Fi 6E router. The first router is the impressive ROG Rapture GT-AXE16000 which ROG calls the world's first quad-band Wi-Fi 6E gaming router. ROG also announced an updated AX11000 router with the ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 Pro.

The Rapture GT-AXE16000 features a single 2.4GHz band, two 5GHz bands, and a 6GHz band. All of the 5GHz and 6GHz bands run at a full 4.8Gbps with four streams. This is one more 5GHz band than the previous ROG Rapture GT-AXE11000 Wi-Fi 6E router. This router is equipped with two 10Gb Ethernet ports for LAN devices like a fast NAS or gaming desktop. Multi-gig internet connections are also supported with a 2.5Gbps WAN port with link aggregation for a maximum of 3.5Gbps.

Of course, this router supports Asus' AiMesh technology so you can create a mesh network with multiple Asus routers including the Rapture GT-AXE16000. If you do buy two of these routers for a mesh, you can choose either the 5GHz or 6GHz band as a backhaul so you can have the best possible connection for your home. This router will be available in Q1 2022 with an MSRP of $649 and will likely be one of the best Wi-Fi 6E routers you can buy.

ROG GT-AX11000 Pro Wi Fi 6 RouterSource: Asus ROG

If you don't have a need for Wi-Fi 6E yet, you can also check out the still very fast ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 Pro. This tri-band router features a fast 2.4GHz band as well as two full-speed 5GHz bands with Wi-Fi 6. This router also features dual 2.5Gbps Ethernet ports with data prioritized making it perfect for a gaming PC. The Rapture GT-AXE11000 Pro router will be available in Q2 2022 with an MSRP of $499. Both routers feature Asus Rangeboost Plus which improves coverage over previous generations.