LG unveils new K-series phones with hole-punch displays, quad rear cameras

LG today announced three new K series smartphones.

The new K61, K51S, and K41S phones sport quad rear cameras and "cinematically proportioned displays" with thin bezels.

They are slated to go on sale in the second quarter in the Americas, followed by select markets in Europe and Asia.

LG Electronics today quietly introduced its latest K series smartphone lineup. The new K61, K51S, and K41S smartphones come with upgraded cameras and a more modern design compared to last year's lineup.

The LG K61 sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ FullVision display with a hole-punch cutout and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an unnamed octa-core processor running at 2.3GHz, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage. The quad-camera array on the back of the phone houses a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP macro lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. Some of the other key highlights of the LG K61 include a 4,000mAh battery, MIL-STD-810G compliance, and a dedicated Google Assistant button.

LG K51S features a 6.5-inch HD+ FullVision display with a tall 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the same unnamed octa-core processor as the K61 but is less impressive in the camera department. It has a 32MP primary sensor, 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The rest of its tech specs, however, are largely identical to that of the K61.

The least impressive of the three new K series phones announced by LG today is the K41S. It uses a 6.5-inch 20:9 HD+ FullVision display with a waterdrop notch and is powered by an unnamed octa-core processor clocked at 2.0 GHz. The quad-camera setup on the back of the K41S includes a 13MP main sensor, 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

While pricing hasn't been confirmed yet, LG says the 2020 K series phones will be available in the Americas as well as select markets in Europe and Asia in the second quarter.

