LG unveils new K-series phones with hole-punch displays, quad rear cameras
- LG today announced three new K series smartphones.
- The new K61, K51S, and K41S phones sport quad rear cameras and "cinematically proportioned displays" with thin bezels.
- They are slated to go on sale in the second quarter in the Americas, followed by select markets in Europe and Asia.
LG Electronics today quietly introduced its latest K series smartphone lineup. The new K61, K51S, and K41S smartphones come with upgraded cameras and a more modern design compared to last year's lineup.
The LG K61 sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ FullVision display with a hole-punch cutout and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an unnamed octa-core processor running at 2.3GHz, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage. The quad-camera array on the back of the phone houses a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP macro lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. Some of the other key highlights of the LG K61 include a 4,000mAh battery, MIL-STD-810G compliance, and a dedicated Google Assistant button.
LG K51S features a 6.5-inch HD+ FullVision display with a tall 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the same unnamed octa-core processor as the K61 but is less impressive in the camera department. It has a 32MP primary sensor, 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The rest of its tech specs, however, are largely identical to that of the K61.
The least impressive of the three new K series phones announced by LG today is the K41S. It uses a 6.5-inch 20:9 HD+ FullVision display with a waterdrop notch and is powered by an unnamed octa-core processor clocked at 2.0 GHz. The quad-camera setup on the back of the K41S includes a 13MP main sensor, 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.
While pricing hasn't been confirmed yet, LG says the 2020 K series phones will be available in the Americas as well as select markets in Europe and Asia in the second quarter.
