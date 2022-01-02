What you need to know
- ASUS has released the stable Android 12 update for the ZenFone 8 and ZenFone 8 Flip.
- The update included a slew of improvements as well as the application of the Android 12 design to the interface.
- Some third-party apps are not yet compatible with the most recent Android version.
Android 12 continues to make its way to more devices after its debut on the Google Pixel 6 series, despite various issues encountered by other OEMs such as Samsung and OnePlus. The latest devices to receive the update are ASUS' ZenFone 8 and ZenFone 8 Flip.
The announcement comes as no surprise given the company's promise in October to update the ZenFone 8 series to the most recent version of Android by December. And, just a few days before 2022, ASUS delivered on its promise.
ASUS' answer to the best Android phones released in 2021 is currently getting the update via an over-the-air rollout. For those who prefer not to wait, the Chinese phone manufacturer also makes it available through manual downloads. Here's the full changelog:
- Upgraded system to Android 12
- Revamped Mobile Manager, Contacts, Phone, File Manager, Calculator, Clock, Gallery, Weather, Sound recorder, Settings, Data Transfer, Local backup, Setup wizard, System update apps
- Adjusted Quick Settings panel, notification tray, and volume panel to Android 12 design
- Added privacy dashboard, camera and microphone indicators, show clipboard access, approximate location access, and microphone access features
- Replaced ASUS Safeguard with Android 12 Emergency SOS
- Introduced new widget page design in Launcher. Adjusted the position of the screenshot option and removed the hotseat app icons in the Overview page
- Removed the Quick Settings layout option in the Display settings
- ASUS Phone removed SIP calling support as Android 12 does not natively support SIP calling
- Some 3rd party apps are not compatible with Android 12 yet
The update is about 3GB in size, so make sure you have enough storage space before clicking the download button. The download links can also be found in a post on the ZenTalk forums.
According to ASUS's update schedule, the ROG Phone 5 and 5s will receive the same treatment in the first quarter of 2022, while the ROG Phone 3 and ZenFone 7 series phones will get the update in the first half of this year.
Despite its reputation for being slow to release updates, it's nice to see ASUS bring some Android 12 goodness to ZenFone 8 series owners.
