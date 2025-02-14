Future OPPO and OnePlus phones may see an Apple-esque Alert Slider replacement

What you need to know

Rumors claim OPPO and OnePlus are developing an Alert Slider replacement that brings more customization for users.

The new hardware feature could mirror Apple's Action Button, which is introduced on the iPhone 15 Pro.

The future of OnePlus' foldables is a little bleak as the company confirmed it will not launch the Open 2 in 2025.

New rumors are swirling about the direction OPPO and OnePlus may take the next generation of phones.

The alleged new direction was posted on Weibo by Digital Chat Station (DCS), which claims both companies could drop the Alert Slider (via 9to5Google). The tipster states each Chinese OEM is looking to replace the notification-focused button with one that's more "customizable" — and it seems Apple may have influenced this. OPPO and OnePlus are rumored to develop a button similar to the iPhone's Action button.

The machine-translated post says this button could be called the "Magic Cube Key." This seems more like an internal name, but we'll have to see when/if it happens.

Additionally, DCS claims the button could let users "mute, customize the flash, screenshot, photo, translation, custom quick launch app" and more. Rumors say this button is aimed at "new phones," which makes us wonder if we'd see it on the OnePlus 14, for example.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Interestingly, Android Central's Andrew Myrick said in 2023 that OnePlus could implement something similar to Apple's Action button due to its Alert Slider feature. Apple debuted the new button on the iPhone 15 Pro, which replaced the old physical mute button. The replacement still lets users mute audio, but it adds the ability to launch the camera app and the flashlight.

The button added even more customization by letting users launch their camera app in a specific mode of choice if the Action button is pressed.

In other news, OnePlus recently confirmed that its foldable successor, the Open 2, will not launch this year. In a blog post, the company's product manager, Vale G, said OnePlus was "recalibrating" its "foldable strategy." As a result, its next-gen foldable will not see its highly anticipated 2025 debut.

This is interesting considering OPPO and OnePlus typically share hardware specs and designs. However, the former isn't pulling back on its next foldable, the Find N5. That device is still gearing up for a February 20 launch. OnePlus likely needs more time to polish its foldable as Vale G stated, "...we believe this is the right approach for us at this time."