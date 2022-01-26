Huawei today announced the global launch of its latest flagship device and Galaxy Z Flip 3 challenger. The Huawei P50 Pro and P50 Pocket will be available for €1,199 and €1,299, respectively.

Like their P-series predecessors, the new devices won't have access to Google's various apps and services such as the Google Play Store. It's not unexpected, though, in light of the existing U.S. trade ban that prevents the Chinese firm from doing business with American companies.

The Huawei P50 Pro brings with it the same specs as the Chinese variant that debuted in July of last year. It sports a 6.6-inch OLED display with a 2700 x 1228 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it's powered by the 4G variant of Qualcomm's Snapdagon 888 chipset, which is also found in many of the best Android phones available in the market.