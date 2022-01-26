What you need to know
- Huawei announced today the global launch of the P50 Pro and P50 Pocket.
- The Huawei P50 Pro costs €1,199 while the clamshell foldable phone retails for €1,299.
- Both phones will be rolled out in Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Europe and Latin America.
Huawei today announced the global launch of its latest flagship device and Galaxy Z Flip 3 challenger. The Huawei P50 Pro and P50 Pocket will be available for €1,199 and €1,299, respectively.
Like their P-series predecessors, the new devices won't have access to Google's various apps and services such as the Google Play Store. It's not unexpected, though, in light of the existing U.S. trade ban that prevents the Chinese firm from doing business with American companies.
The Huawei P50 Pro brings with it the same specs as the Chinese variant that debuted in July of last year. It sports a 6.6-inch OLED display with a 2700 x 1228 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it's powered by the 4G variant of Qualcomm's Snapdagon 888 chipset, which is also found in many of the best Android phones available in the market.
Its headline feature is, of course, the camera's XD Fusion Pro image engine that promises high dynamic range, clear image, and smart capabilities. The P50 Pro comes with a quad-camera setup on the back comprising a 50MP main sensor, a 40MP monochrome sensor, a 64MP periscope lens with 3.5x optical zoom, and a 13MP ultra-wide shooter. The front camera is a 13MP selfie snapper.
The phone has an IP68 rating for resistance against splash, water, and dust. It packs a 4,360mAh battery with 66W wired SuperCharge support and 50W wireless fast charging capability.
There isn't much of a difference between the global and Chinese versions of the P50 Pocket, which was unveiled late last year. It has the same 6.9-inch OLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a Snapdragon 888 4G processor, and a 4,000mAh battery with 40W fast charging support.
The foldable's rear camera, like the P50 Pro's, is powered by Huawei's XD Fusion Pro image engine. Huawei also collaborated with haute couture designer, Iris Van Herpen, for the P50 Pocket Premium Edition, which costs €1,599.
Huawei's latest phones will be available in Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, Europe and Latin America, running EMUI 12 based on Android 11. However, it looks like the vanilla P50 won't arrive in these markets. The P50 Pro comes in golden black and cocoa gold colorways, with an 8GB/256GB memory configuration.
On the other hand, the P50 Pocket comes in two flavors: an 8GB/256GB model in white and black, and a 12GB/512GB model in premium gold.
New report highlights cause of global chip shortage, no relief in sight
The U.S. Department of Commerce releases its findings after inquiring about semiconductor supply chain issues.
Everything you need to know about the upcoming Galaxy S22 series
Samsung's leaky offices have already given plenty of hints of what the S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra could look like. Do you want a tiny S22 flagship or a Note-replacing S22 Ultra with an S Pen? Both could be within your grasp come early 2022.
Samsung confirms Galaxy Unpacked date and time for Galaxy S22 reveal
Samsung announced its next Galaxy Unpacked launch event for early February, where the company is expected to launch the Galaxy S22 series.
The best screen protectors for your Huawei Mate SE
Protect your Huawei Mate SE's screen with one of these protectors.