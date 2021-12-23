Huawei on December 23 announced the latest addition to its lineup of foldable phones, the P50 Pocket. Unlike the company's previous foldables, the new P50 Pocket is a clamshell phone with a design language that is quite similar to the P50 series.

Powering the Huawei P50 Pocket is the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset as many of the best Android phones on the market right now. Just like the P50 series phones, however, the P50 Pocket uses the 4G-only version of the chip.

The foldable sports a massive 6.9-inch OLED main display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an ultra-tall 21:9 aspect ratio. It has a centered hole-punch cutout at the top for the 10.7MP selfie camera. Huawei P50 Pocket's 1.04-inch OLED cover screen features a 60Hz refresh rate with a pixel density of 328 PPI. The phone also uses a multi-dimensional hinge, which allows it to unfold "without any sign of creasing" and fold with no visible gap.

The triple-camera setup on the back includes a 40MP main sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 32MP ultra spectrum camera. Keeping the lights on is a 4000mAh battery with support for 40W wired charging. On the software side, the phone runs Huawei's "own" HarmonyOS.