If you use GPS or stream songs while you drive, you may find your phone is dead by the time you park. The Wireless Fast Charging Vehicle Phone Mount provides a neat solution, and it's currently 71% off MSRP at just $19.99.
This useful accessory fixes two problems at the same time, holding your phone securely while topping up the battery.
Compatible with any smartphone between 4 and 6.5 inches wide, the mount latches on to any air vent inside your car.
The design allows you to rotate your phone through 360 degrees, with a simple locking mechanism for quick docking. It can even handle your phone with the case still attached.
Once your phone is docked, the mount becomes a 10W wireless charger. A built-in chip automatically detects each device, with support for Android and iOS.
This charger also had overcharge and short-circuit protection, while power comes from any USB source. This means you can use a car socket adapter or a battery pack.
Order today for $19.99 to get the charging mount, which is normally $69.
