We all pretty much agree that it's important to secure the treasure trove of personal data under your phone's display. Every phone these days, from devices that cost less than $100 up to the best Android phones, has some sort of authentication method like a PIN or pattern code, and usually a biometric one like a fingerprint scanner or facial recognition (even though the quality of each varies).

If your phone only comes with one, or two, options, then you're kind of limited here, but if you have multiple authentication options, which do you choose? Would you select a phone based on what kind of physical security it offers? This was the subject of a recent AC forums thread...

We want to hear from you — Do you prefer fingerprint scanners, PIN codes, or facial recognition to unlock your phone? Let us know!

Join the conversation in the forums!