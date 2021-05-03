Google Pixel 4 face unlockSource: Android Central

We all pretty much agree that it's important to secure the treasure trove of personal data under your phone's display. Every phone these days, from devices that cost less than $100 up to the best Android phones, has some sort of authentication method like a PIN or pattern code, and usually a biometric one like a fingerprint scanner or facial recognition (even though the quality of each varies).

If your phone only comes with one, or two, options, then you're kind of limited here, but if you have multiple authentication options, which do you choose? Would you select a phone based on what kind of physical security it offers? This was the subject of a recent AC forums thread...

DigbyTheDog
DigbyTheDog

If it weren't for having to wear masks for the past year, which would you prefer... a fingerprint scanner or Face Unlock? I just switched back to my Pixel 4xl after using an iPhone SE (2020) since late June. I'm loving having the larger screen but find it is top heavy and find it a bit big for my hands and pockets so am thinking the smaller 6" screen would be just right. But another feature I...

Scott337
Scott337

I would prefer both. Google's secure face unlock like my Pixel 4 and a fingerprint scanner for when face ID isn't practical.

Morty2264
Morty2264

Such a difficult question! Honestly, though, even though I have grown fonder of Face Unlock, I prefer fingerprint scanners - ultrasonic or otherwise.

swebb
swebb

If there can only be one, then fps. And the rear fps as it seems to be be more reliable and quicker than under screen fps. Plus rear fps is more natural for me when I pick up the phone.

Golfdriver97
Golfdriver97

I actually prefer a PIN over either one. If I had to pick one, it would be a fingerprint.

We want to hear from you — Do you prefer fingerprint scanners, PIN codes, or facial recognition to unlock your phone? Let us know!

Join the conversation in the forums!

