There are many times in life when it would be useful to have a charger or stand for your phone. Rather than filling your pockets, you can simply take the WonderCube Pro. This 8-in-1 accessory is now only $32.95 with coupon code WONDER7.

Described as, "A seriously versatile keychain accessory" by CNET, the WonderCube Pro packs eight functions into a one-inch cube.

Hidden within the cube are fold-out Apple Lightning, Type C, and MicroUSB connectors. This means you always have a means to charge your phone or sync data.

If you own an Android device, you can use WonderCube Pro as an OTG USB drive. The cube has a microSD card reader that supports up to 128GB — ideal for carrying around media or backing up your photos.

You can also use the cube as a stand for videos or Zoom calls, and it even works as an LED light.

It normally sells for $70, but you can get the WonderCube Pro today for just $32.95 with code WONDER7.

 

You can now span TikTok on Surface Duo for the ultimate binge watch setup
DuoTok

You can now span TikTok on Surface Duo for the ultimate binge watch setup

Are you a Surface Duo user that happens to also enjoy TikTok? Good news! The official TikTok app for Android now support spanning on Surface Duo, meaning you can use the app across both displays to see even more content at once. On the left is your search and trending tags, and on the right is the usual TikTok video stream.