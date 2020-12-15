Source: StackCommerce
There are many times in life when it would be useful to have a charger or stand for your phone. Rather than filling your pockets, you can simply take the WonderCube Pro. This 8-in-1 accessory is now only $32.95 with coupon code WONDER7.
Described as, "A seriously versatile keychain accessory" by CNET, the WonderCube Pro packs eight functions into a one-inch cube.
Hidden within the cube are fold-out Apple Lightning, Type C, and MicroUSB connectors. This means you always have a means to charge your phone or sync data.
If you own an Android device, you can use WonderCube Pro as an OTG USB drive. The cube has a microSD card reader that supports up to 128GB — ideal for carrying around media or backing up your photos.
You can also use the cube as a stand for videos or Zoom calls, and it even works as an LED light.
It normally sells for $70, but you can get the WonderCube Pro today for just $32.95 with code WONDER7.
You can now span TikTok on Surface Duo for the ultimate binge watch setup
Are you a Surface Duo user that happens to also enjoy TikTok? Good news! The official TikTok app for Android now support spanning on Surface Duo, meaning you can use the app across both displays to see even more content at once. On the left is your search and trending tags, and on the right is the usual TikTok video stream.
It’s official — the Galaxy S21 series will support the S Pen
Samsung smartphone chief TM Roh today confirmed that the company will be adding S Pen support to other devices in its lineup next year. The company also plans to expand its portfolio of foldable phones and make them more accessible.
Android Central Podcast is hosting a Q&A, ask your questions here
The last Android Central Podcast of 2020 is coming soon, and to end the year on a high note, we're making the episode a Q&A! No matter what questions you have, this is your opportunity to ask whatever's on your mind.
Have small ears? There are still headphones out there for you
Having trouble finding headphones that fit well with your small ears? Here are a few of our favorite ones that are sure to be a great match!