Everybody's going wireless these days. Everywhere you look, it seems like people are listening to their music or talking on the phone with wireless earbuds in their ears. Where it's especially convenient to go wireless, however, isn't on the train or walking down the block. It's at the gym. Wireless listening makes it much easier to power through your workouts and the TREBLAB XR700 PRO Wireless Sports Earphones let you do it without breaking the bank.
With True-HD sound, bass boost, and passive noise cancellation, these wireless earphones are designed to fully immerse you in your music so you can focus on your workout. They're IPX7 water-resistant, incredibly lightweight, and engineered for a secure fit no matter how hard you go. Whether you're jogging on the treadmill or doing some heavy lifting these earphones will keep up and stay out of the way.
Setup is easy thanks to Bluetooth 5.0 and the connecting cable ensures that if they do fall out, they'll simply catch on your shoulders. With a 100mAh battery, these earphones last up to nine hours on a single charge, making them perfect for wearing throughout your day, as well. You can even take calls thanks to the built-in mic.
With all these incredible features, it's no wonder the XR700s have banked a 4.4-star rating on Amazon as an Amazon's Choice product. Normally $39.97, the TREBLAB XR700 PRO Wireless Sports Earphones are on sale for $24.99 today.
Prices subject to change.
