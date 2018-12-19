It's hard to overstate how important phone cases are to many of us. Indeed, the case is almost as important as the phone itself — especially if it ends up saving the phone from being scratched, cracked, or worse. RhinoShield's SolidSuit case is available for a bunch of great Android phones, including the Galaxy S9, S9+, and Note 9, along with others like the OnePlus 6 and Huawei P20.

We recently took an in-depth look at these cases, and recommend them highly to anyone who needs protection for their phone, which is basically everyone. So, what's better than keeping your phone safe? Saving money on a new case! And what's even BETTER than saving money? Winning a brand new phone and cases! Keep reading for all the details and to enter.

Right now there are two special edition gift sets available for Android devices to make you and everyone on your list feel merry. Each set is discounted between 15-20% off for a limited time!

• Premium Lens Set - 1 SolidSuit case + 1 Add-on lens. Prices from $49.99 (wide + macro lens) / $79.99 (the 4K HD wide + macro lens) (original from 59.97 to 99.97).

• Essential Protection Set - 2 Cases (SolidSuit case + CrashGuard) OR 1 Case + Screen Protector, depending on the device. Prices from $49.98 (original from $54.98).

Enter to win!

THE PRIZE: One winner will win their choice of phone (available options: Samsung Galaxy S9 or S9+, Note9, OnePlus 6 or P20) and a RhinoShield SolidSuit and Lens combo!

THE GIVEAWAY: Use the widget at the bottom of this page. There are multiple ways to enter, each with varying point values. Complete all of the tasks for maximum entries and your best shot at winning! Keep in mind that all winning entries are verified and if the task was not completed or cannot be verified, a new winner will be chosen. Please note that the giveaway is open internationally. International winners are responsible for any customs fees incurred during shipping.

The giveaway is open through January 2, 2018, and the winner will be announced right here shortly after the closing date. Good luck!

Win a new Android phone and RhinoShield SolidSuit + 4K HD Lens set from Android Central!

