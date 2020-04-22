What you need to know
- All the key specs of the Motorola Edge Plus have been confirmed ahead of the phone's launch later today.
- The Edge Plus will have a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a Snapdragon 865 processor.
- It will also feature a triple-lens camera system with a 108MP primary camera and a large 5,000mAh battery.
Motorola is set to unveil its new flagship phone called the Edge Plus at a virtual event at 12PM ET today. Just hours before the phone's official unveiling, its pricing and key specs have been confirmed by a blog post spotted by the folks over at Droid Life.
The new Motorola flagship will feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with curved edges and a 90Hz refresh rate. Like most other 2020 Android flagship smartphones, the Edge Plus will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage.
In the camera department, the phone will have a triple-lens setup on the back with a 108MP main camera, 16MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, and an 8MP telephoto lens. Keeping the lights on will be a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging support. The phone will also have a 25MP selfie camera, Bluetooth 5.1 support, stereo speakers, and a headphone jack. On the software side of things, it will ship with Android 10 out of the box. Disappointingly, however, the phone is guaranteed to receive just one major OS upgrade.
As per the now-pulled blog post, the Edge Plus will be a Verizon-exclusive in the U.S. and support the Big Red carrier's mmWave 5G network. The phone will cost $1,000 without a contract or $41.67 per month over 24 months.
