Research from Strategy Analytics has found that consumers in the U.S. are delaying their smartphone purchase for 3 years or more. The research firm says the average Apple smartphone has been active for 18 months, while the average Samsung smartphone has been active for 16.5 months.

The U.S. Smartphone Replacement and Brand Dynamics report from Strategy Analytics claims the average smartphone replacement time has increased to 33 months, despite one in four people surveyed by the firm considering it to be important for their next phone purchase.

A major reason behind the increase in the smartphone replacement time is attributed to the rising prices of premium devices. Strategy Analytics found that only 7% of those surveyed were willing to pay more than $1,000 for their next phone.

David Kerr, Senior Vice President at Strategy Analytics noted: