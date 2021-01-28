Sale 162489 Article ImageSource: Stack Commerce

If your desk is made from wood or glass, it's a good idea to protect the surface. The KeySmart TaskPad stops scratches and acts as a spacious mouse mat, with a built-in 10W wireless charging pad for your phone. This very modern blotter is now 25% off MSRP at $89.99.

Quite apart from damaging your desk, using a keyboard and mouse on a hard surface can be pretty uncomfortable. Made from PU leather, the TaskPad provides a softer landing spot for your wrists.

Measuring 35.4 x 16.5 inches, the mat covers most of the main working area on your desk. The material is water- and stain-resistant, and thick enough to absorb bumps and scratches.

The surface of the TaskPad has a fine texture that should prevent your phone from slipping off the side. Embedded in the top-left corner, you will find a 10W wireless charger that can power phones, smartwatchesearphones, and other Qi devices.

It's normally priced at $119, but you can get the TaskPad today for just $89.99 with free shipping.

 

