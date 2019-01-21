There are a few questions regarding smartphones that just refuse to die over the years. Is it safe to leave it charging overnight? Can I take my phone with me in the shower? Etc., etc.

Out of all of these, one of the most prominent that's continued to come up year after year is, "Should I turn my phone off a night?"

We last asked you about this over a year ago, but now that we're in 2019, we thought we'd check in once more and see what the general consensus is among our Android Central forum members.

jabaa

Reading threads on overnight issues like battery drain, etc, I find myself wondering if I'm the only person left who just turns off their phone at night. Phone gets a reboot daily, battery gets used about 1/3 less than if always on.... Am I the only one?

BlackBerry Guy

Nope, I do it too. Phone off and on the charger when I go to bed.

L0n3N1nja

I've had a cell phone for nearly 15 years and I NEVER shut it off, defeats the purpose of owning one.

Thegreatone3

I keep mine on just in case of emergency calls. But it's on silent, battery saver, and Do Not Disturb.

What say you? Do you turn your phone off at night?

