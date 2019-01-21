There are a few questions regarding smartphones that just refuse to die over the years. Is it safe to leave it charging overnight? Can I take my phone with me in the shower? Etc., etc.

Out of all of these, one of the most prominent that's continued to come up year after year is, "Should I turn my phone off a night?"

We last asked you about this over a year ago, but now that we're in 2019, we thought we'd check in once more and see what the general consensus is among our Android Central forum members.