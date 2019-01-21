There are a few questions regarding smartphones that just refuse to die over the years. Is it safe to leave it charging overnight? Can I take my phone with me in the shower? Etc., etc.
Out of all of these, one of the most prominent that's continued to come up year after year is, "Should I turn my phone off a night?"
We last asked you about this over a year ago, but now that we're in 2019, we thought we'd check in once more and see what the general consensus is among our Android Central forum members.
What say you? Do you turn your phone off at night?