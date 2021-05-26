Turns out, and I know this will come as a surprise to some of you, that giant ball of fire in the sky can actually be harnessed to do produce some pretty good power. If you plan on being outside for a camping trip or a long hike and you want to ensure you always have a way to use your mobile devices, grab the BigBlue 3-port foldable solar panel charger while it's on sale for $51.80 at Amazon. This is the lowest price it has been in more than a year and well below its $70 street price. In 2020, the solar panel charger was going for as much as $85 at one point. The last few times it has dropped this low it never lasted long, so we expect this deal won't be around much longer either.

You might already have a few methods for keeping your phone charged, like a portable power bank or one of those fancy jump starters in your car that include USB ports, but all of those options are limited if you aren't near an electrical outlet to plug into. With BigBlue's solar panel charger, not only can you keep your phone charged you can also charge those other things! Unlimited power!

The solar panel charger is a lot more compact than you think, too. It's super lightweight (just 20.6 ounces) and the four panels can be folded to a size small enough to fit inside your backpack or even an emergency kit. When stretched out to full size, the panels are large enough to collect a lot of sun and can be hung down your backpack.

The panels have great energy conversion with the ability to convert between 21.5 and 23.5% of collected solar power into free energy (assuming there's enough sunlight of course). The PET polymer surface offers some protection, too, while using it outdoors. The occasional rain or fog won't bother it, and all the USB ports are covered by a cloth flap and rubber cover for even more protection from dust or water.

The three USB ports can charge at a max of 5V/2.4A each with smart tech to recognize what's plugged in and provide the fastest possible charge. The device even comes with a micro USB cable for charging devices that way. It's compatible with pretty much any machine including both Android and iOS devices.