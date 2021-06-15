Amazon Prime Day is fast approaching, and we're expecting to see a bunch of great Android phone deals. Not only is Prime Day a fantastic time to save a few bucks on last year's flagships like the OnePlus 8 Pro or the Google Pixel 4XL, but it can also be a chance to snag one of the latest premium devices for much less than they typically retail for.

We know that you've worked hard over the past year and that if you're in the market for a new smartphone like the Samsung Galaxy S21, you've probably been waiting for the right moment and the right deal. Are you going to be searching for the best bargain overall, or do you have a specific device in mind that you're targeting? Will you be replacing your main phone or purchasing one as a gift for a child, parent, or partner? Have you ever considered getting one of the best cheap phones as an emergency backup?

