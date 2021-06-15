Amazon Prime Day is fast approaching, and we're expecting to see a bunch of great Android phone deals. Not only is Prime Day a fantastic time to save a few bucks on last year's flagships like the OnePlus 8 Pro or the Google Pixel 4XL, but it can also be a chance to snag one of the latest premium devices for much less than they typically retail for.
We know that you've worked hard over the past year and that if you're in the market for a new smartphone like the Samsung Galaxy S21, you've probably been waiting for the right moment and the right deal. Are you going to be searching for the best bargain overall, or do you have a specific device in mind that you're targeting? Will you be replacing your main phone or purchasing one as a gift for a child, parent, or partner? Have you ever considered getting one of the best cheap phones as an emergency backup?
Share your thoughts with us through the poll below, and be sure to leave a comment explaining your choice!
Review: The Amazon Halo fitness band gets a little too close for comfort
The Amazon Halo might not look like much, but it's quite the ambitious little health tracker. In addition to the basics, it can measure your body composition and analyze the tone of your voice, all for under $100.
Samsung's Galaxy S21+ successor will have a plastic back, says new rumor
Samsung's Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus successors will apparently have a plastic back cover. The Galaxy S22 Ultra will be the only model to have a premium glass back.
Here are the best webcam deals for Prime Day 2021
Let's face it, most laptop cameras stink. Take advantage of these Prime Day deals to upgrade your video conferencing game. Here are the best discounts that we've uncovered so far.
Don't muck up the TCL 10 Pro's display and use the best screen protectors
Between a fantastic design and stunning display, the TCL 10 Pro offers a solid experience for those who don't want to break the bank. If you just grabbed one of these fancy phones for yourself, make sure you slap a screen protector on it to keep the display looking good.