With so many great devices and such a diverse software ecosystem, we Android fans have a lot to be proud of, but we also have a lot to argue about. People naturally form different tribes and camps around their favorite brands, and one of the most hotly contested measures of a brand or device is its camera chops. Google devices like the Pixel 5 are widely considered to be among the best, but Samsung's Galaxy S21 Ultra or the OnePlus 9 Pro may be the standard-bearers now. Heck, even our dearly departed LG has some great camera phones.

As you can imagine, this topic has spurred some lively debate on the AC forums on which is the best Android camera phone.

BigDisplay

Which phone is the best pick if you say so. Best camera, best running software and hardware all together. Which one to buy in your opinion?

Morty2264

Welcome to Android Central! And that is a great question! My first thought was the Google Pixel 5. Phenomenal camera and software; timely and regular software updates; and gorgeous hardware.

Mooncatt

LG V60 for me. Best set of manual controls you'll find (for photos and video), paired up with good hardware. I don't care for all the software gimmicks other phones use. The down side is LG is leaving the smartphone market, so this is the last of the V-series.

L0n3N1nja

Samsung hands down has the best camera hardware available globally with excellent software to go with it. Google has better computational photography and was best prior to 2020 but they've stagnated on hardware and fell behind both Samsung and Apple since.

We want to hear from you — Which Android takes the most impressive photos? Let us know!

